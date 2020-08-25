Herschel Walker Praises Donald Trump at RNC, Says He's Not Racist

✖

Former NFL star and college football legend Herschel Walker defended President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Monday. In a three-minute speech, Walker talked about Trump's character and defended his call for pro athletes to stand during the national anthem. Walker also said Trump is not a racist.

"It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people called Donald," Walker said. "The worst one is racist. "I've seen racism up close. I know what it is. And, it isn't Donald Trump." "I take it as a personal insult that people would think I've had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don't know what they're talking about."

When it comes to Trump's stance on the players kneeling during the national anthem, Walker said Trump does value social justice and the Black community. The 58-year old College Football Hall of Famer said Trump's actions speak louder than what the players have done during the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our national anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump," Walker said. "He shows how much he cares about social justice and the Black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey."

Walker also detailed his relationship with the President, which goes back to when Trump bought the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League in 1984 shortly after Walker completed his first season with the team. Walker played for the Generals for three seasons before the league folded in 1986.

Back in 2016, Walker backed Trump's run for President and has continued his support ever since. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker would take regular trips to Washington D.C. to meet with Trump who appointed him as co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

"We always talk," Walker said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution back in April. "He appointed me a little position there in Washington with the President's Council and (with) Health and Human Services. So, we've still got a very, very good relationship. I've changed a little bit of how that council’s run and trying to get us more involved, so we can change some things in Washington."