Alex Morgan Reacts to Carli Lloyd Retiring From USWNT (Exclusive)

Carli Lloyd is retiring, and she will be missed by her United States Women's National Soccer teammates. She has been with the team since 2005 and has helped them become a powerhouse in the sport. PopCulture.com recently caught up with USWNT star Alex Morgan who talked about what Lloyd has meant to U.S. soccer over the years.

"Honestly, the one thing I think about when I think of Carli is her work ethic, and just the fact that you know that she's going to give everything she has every single day," Morgan told PopCulture. "So with that in mind, she really will be missed. The good thing about Carli, and if there is anyone else retiring on our team, is we do have two years now in between the Olympics and the next world cup. So there's time for some of the younger players to really step up, and be more of leaders, and big voices on our team. And we are going to need some of those players to do that."

Lloyd made history this year as she became the oldest player (39) to compete in the Olympics for the U.S. Women's National Team. And she proved that age is nothing but a number, scoring two goals in the bronze medal game against Australia to help the team win its first Olympic medal since the 2012 games in London.

Morgan, 32, was co-captains with Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe for the USWNT from 2018 to 2020. Like Lloyd, Morgan has put together a successful career, winning two Olympic medals and two World Cups along with a number of individual awards. But has she thought about calling it a career in the foreseeable future?

"I haven't thought about it too much," Morgan revealed. "I feel like I've been able to work with a lot of brands and companies, found a company, TOGETHXR, my media company, and do a lot of things that I'm really proud of that I think will last a lot further than my playing career. But as of right now, I'm still very invested in playing soccer, being the best player I can be, and then looking forward to the next world cup. Because at the end of the day, there's no better feeling than being on the top of the podium, being able to represent your country and have success at it. And that's what we all crave."