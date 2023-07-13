Carli Lloyd Details Her Commercial Appearance With World's Best Soccer Players (Exclusive)

Carli Lloyd is excited for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which begins next week. And to celebrate the international tournament, the 40-year-old soccer legend took part in a Frito-Lay commercial that features some of the top soccer stars/legends in the world. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Lloyd who explained why she loves the new commercial.

"I think this is probably the first commercial where I've been part of something that is bridging many of the different generations of former players that have been legends within the game and current players. And I think it's just kind of 'Taste of Greatness,' there's really no other explanation of that," Lloyd exclusively told PopCulture. "It's bridging some amazing legends of the game together. And so it's a great spot. It turned out really great.

"I think it's going to really catch people's attention when they've got the television on and tuning in for the World Cup and just watching all other things. But basically, Frito-Lay's just showcasing the magic of soccer and just speaks volumes to the amazing growth, history of women's soccer, just how far the sport has come. And I really think that this World Cup is going to showcase all of the pioneers of the sport and the legends of the game, and every generation of player that's really played a role in making the sport what it is today.

The commercial begins with Lloyd breaking down the action as an analyst. She is then seen as an animated figure with current and past stars including Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Brandi Chastain, Briana Scurry, Marta Vieira da Silva, Christine Sinclair, Julie Ertz, Mallory Swanson and Crystal Dunn.

"It was a very efficient shoot and I happened to be there with Marta, Abby and Brandi Chastain," she said. "I know that filming the way they kind of do these things, everyone's kind of popping in at different moments. But the broadcaster role, obviously I'm going to be a studio analyst for Fox Sports, obviously airing on Fox Sports and on Fox. So that was kind of a fitting role for me in the beginning, opening stage of that, and then getting to see myself in a 3D animated version, which was really fun."

Lloyd knows all about winning the World Cup as she led the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Lloyd, who announced her retirement in 2021, also helped the team win Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.