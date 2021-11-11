Mia Hamm Pays Tribute to ‘Dynamic’ Carli Lloyd After Retirement (Exclusive)

Carli Lloyd’s soccer career came to an end this weekend when NJ/NY Gotham FC lost to the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. She will go down as one of the best United States Women’s National Team players of all time, but what does the all-time great think about her career? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Mia Hamm, who shared her thoughts on Lloyd.

“Carli was one of the most historic dynamic players ever to wear the US women’s jersey,” Hamm told PopCulture. “The goals that she scored, iconic and forever changed the landscape of our national teams. She worked incredibly hard every single day, recommitting herself to being the best that she could be. My only hope, and she’s made it clear, she wants to stay connected to the game, and I hope she does because her knowledge, her insight, as well as her reputation are so important to continue to help our sport grow.

“I feel blessed and lucky to be able to watch her compete. I was at the World Cup final in Vancouver and it was insane, the goal she scored. I just remember sitting in the stand going, ‘She’s just in that zone. Nothing is fazing her and everything off the foot is just perfect.’ I know she’s proud of her career, and we’re just incredibly grateful that she was able to play for as long as she did for the US.

Hamm and Lloyd just missed playing together on USWNT. Hamm’s final year with the team was in 2004, while Lloyd’s first year was in 2005. Both had similar careers as they led their teams to two World Cup titles and two gold medals in the Olympic games. Hamm led the United States to World Cup wins in 1991 and 1999. She also helped the team win gold medals at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Lloyd led her team to World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019. She also won gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London.

As Hamm shows love to Lloyd, she also praises veterans in honor of Veterans Day. She has partnered with USAA on their Honor Through Action campaign, benefitting veteran-owned small businesses. Hamm is encouraging everyone to draw the letter “V” and visit their favorite veteran-owned small business.

“My dad’s a veteran, my two grandfathers were veterans, and so it holds a very near and dear place in my heart, their service,” Hamm said. “So first and foremost, just thanking all the veterans out there for their sacrifice and their service. I feel on a daily basis just my dad’s commitment to service and serving others through his military work and service, so to be able to partner with USAA, to encourage all Americans to step up and show their support.

“There are over 2.5 million veteran-owned small businesses in the country, and there are others that are trying to transition into the workforce after their service. If we can go out there and show our support, and the way we’re doing that, we’re asking people to draw the letter V on their hand for Veteran, and visit one of your favorite veteran-owned small businesses and snap a photo of yourself and share it through your social media with the hashtag of ‘Honor Through Action,’ and challenge others to do the same.”