Clown Wrestler Arrested After Alleged Assault on Autistic Fan

A professional wrestler known as Kreepy the Clown was arrested for assaulting an autistic man who heckled him during a match in August, according to a news outlet in Indiana, per Fox News. Michael Keihn of Muncie, Indiana, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of felony battery of an endangered adult, according to Fox59.

The victim attended an Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling show at the Delaware County fairgrounds on Aug. 12 and allegedly became "loud and boisterous." The man also allegedly caused "some persons in the area next to him to get angry." The staff moved the pair for the remainder of the match, but when Keihn, who was still in costume, was leaving the venue, he allegedly confronted the heckler. Prosecutors claim that Keihn elbowed the man in the back of the head and screamed "You wanna call someone a b—, call me a b—!" The victim responded by hitting Keihn in the face with a can of Coke, according to a witness.

The victim's caretaker was also there and tried to break up the altercation. But the caretaker was blocked by a crowd of people, with one spectator telling him to "Let them finish the fight." According to court records, the victim suffered a broken nose and face lacerations.

Police spoke to a manager at Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling, who said he confronted Keihn about the fight. The manager revealed that Keihn admitted to the altercation but said the victim was antagonizing him. The promotion fired Keihn, who allegedly denied being involved in the fight when speaking to police on Sept.1. If Keihn is convicted, he could serve up to six years in prison.