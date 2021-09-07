Former NFL Running Back Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charge

A former NFL running back is facing up to 10 years in prison for his involvement in a fraud case. According to Pro Football Talk, Clinton Portis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. This comes after a jury couldn’t reach a decision in the criminal trial, which could have led to him standing trial again.

Along with facing a maximum of 10 years in prison, Portis could be fined $250,000 or twice the gross financial gain from fraud. Based on the Gene Upshaw NFL Players Health Reimbursement Account Plan, Portis, who played for the Denver Broncos and Washington Football team, will make restitution of $99,264. As part of the plea deal, Portis admitted he took part in a scheme to defraud the plan through false or fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises. He submitted a claim seeking reimbursement of $44,732 for an oxygen chamber and $54,532 for a cryosauna. Portis admitted he was “aware of a high probability that these claims sought reimbursement for items that were not medically necessary and… deliberately ignored that fact.”

Back in 2019, Portis was one of 10 players who were charged by a federal grand jury. The other nine players are Carlos Rogers, Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Ceandris Brown, James Butler, Frederick Bennett, Correll Buckhalter and Eric Pruitt.

Portis, 40, was drafted by the Broncos in the second round back in 2002. He was with the team for two seasons before being traded to Washington who received legendary cornerback Champ Bailey. Washington then signed Portis to an eight-year $50.5 million contract and was with the team for seven seasons. In his career, Portis was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, selected to play in the Pro Bowl two times and made the All-Pro Second Team in 2008. He finished his career with 9,923 rushing yards and 75 touchdowns.

“You know, it would be a great feat,” Portis said when asked about being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his retirement announcement in 2012, per The Washington Post. “I think if the measurement for the Hall of Fame, if they can add my biggest attribute, which was heart, I would definitely be there. But for just the numbers, I’m not sure.”