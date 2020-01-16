Cleveland Browns React to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Arrest Warrant for Incident at LSU Celebration

Odell Beckham Jr. is in some trouble as the New Orleans Police have issued an arrest warrant for him after an incident after the College Football Playoff Championship game between LSU and Clemson. Beckham was seen slapping the backside of an officer and now has an arrest warrant for simple battery. The Cleveland Browns have heard the news on Beckham and they recently released a statement on the situation.

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,” the Browns stated. “They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.

The statement led to some mixed reactions about Beckham on social media.

“Honestly trade him and sell out for the run. We can’t win if we need to pass the ball to keep him happy,” one user wrote.

“This is sad this is even an issue,” another added. “He was amped up his team won the natty and now he’s gonna be suspended probably for the 1st 4 games I assume because the league already hates us.”

“We live in a time now that everyone is offended by some or something,” another Twitter user wrote. “Walking on eggshells is how one has to live now in the USA. Hoping your sneeze, cough, clothes, tatoo (sic), political beliefs don’t offend somebody today. Slapping his butt seems harmless to us but offensive to him.

The interaction was caught on video as it was posted by LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee through his Instagram story. The officer was asking LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis about a bottle sitting next to him. That’s when Beckham came into the video and slapped the officer’s backside, which led to the officer go after the Browns star receiver. Beckham, an LSU alum, then started singing.

“A law enforcement source said authorities originally sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, but it was declined by a judge,” NOLA.com wrote.

Beckham was traded to the Browns by the New York Giants last year. He did not have a great 2019 season as he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. If Beckham does get arrested, it’s likely he could be suspended by the NFL, which means he could miss at least the first two games of the 2020 season.