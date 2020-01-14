Clemson vs. LSU: Olympian Lolo Jones Spotted on Sidelines Supporting the Home Team

Monday night’s National Championship battle between the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers drew attention for the big plays on the field, but the celebrities on the sidelines were also making headlines. Tim McGraw performed a pregame concert while New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees watched the local team achieve victory. Olympian Lolo Jones was also spotted on the sidelines as she showed support for LSU.

The track and field star was on hand for the game and was seen cheering for LSU. She was very open about her allegiance during the game, tweeting: “How to cheer for the right mascot for LSU vs Clemson … Them: tigers Us: tigahs.”

There was some confusion among casual fans given that both teams use a tiger as the mascot, but Jones wanted to prove that the LSU version was far superior.

Jones ultimately saw her favorite team take care of business on Monday night. Quarterback Joe Burrow capped off a record-breaking season with 463 passing yards and six total touchdowns en route to a 42-25 final score.

Jones celebrated the victory by heading out onto the field with the players, coaches and others with field passes as confetti fell from the rafters. She was spotted among the mass of people, holding her phone high and capturing evidence of this surreal moment in video and photo form. Jones later responded to the footage, writing that she was still in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. “I live here now.”

I’m still in the stadium. I live here now https://t.co/7D6sQkJkGZ — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) January 14, 2020

Jones has long been tied to the LSU Tigers after attending the school and making a name on the track team. She was a National Champion and was an 11-time All-American, as well as a six-time SEC Champion. For these efforts, she was recently inducted into the LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction.

“LSU provided a great foundation for my Olympic career,” Jones said over the summer. “I wouldn’t be an Olympic athlete without the LSU track team. Coach Dennis Shaver encouraged me to dig in, and that’s exactly when my dreams started coming true.”

She may no longer be an active member of LSU athletics, but Jones will never forget the impact that the university had on her life. She will continue to support the Tigers and celebrate the major achievements. Monday night’s National Championship victory was just the latest example.

