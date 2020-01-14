Clemson vs. LSU: Odell Beckham Jr. Offers to Sell Justin Jefferson’s Cleats for $200,000, and Fans Weigh In

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and LSU on Monday night. Beckham was in attendance to support LSU as that’s his alma matter and once the game was over, he went to the locker room to celebrate with the team. But not only did Beckham celebrate with the players, he decided to make some money in the process as he went to social media and said he would sell the cleats of wide receiver Justin Jefferson for $200,000.

“I’m selling these cleats for $200,000,” Beckham said in the video which was posted by Jefferson.

The video also shows Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in the locker room relaxing. He didn’t go to LSU, but the team was not going to deny access to Elliott. Once Beckham made the announcement fans reacted to the video and they had some interesting things to say.

Who knows if Beckham is serious about selling the cleats, but he did reward the players for their championship win against Clemson. While celebrating, Beckham was seen hading out stacks of cash. And while that’s a big violation, it was then reported the stacks of cash were fake.