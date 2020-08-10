Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Stirs up Discussion With 'We Want to Play' Tweet

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has become the face of college football for what he's been able to do on the field in the last two seasons. However, he's now the face of the sport off the field as he's been outspoken about letting the players play football this fall. It's likely the college football season could be postponed or canceled this due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to Lawrence tweeting "we want to play." It has led to a movement on Twitter, as #WeWantToPlay has been trending since the weekend.

"People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19," Lawrence wrote on Twitter. "Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football." Here's a look at social media talking about Lawrence's Tweet and the #WeWantToPlay movement.