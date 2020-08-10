Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Stirs up Discussion With 'We Want to Play' Tweet
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has become the face of college football for what he's been able to do on the field in the last two seasons. However, he's now the face of the sport off the field as he's been outspoken about letting the players play football this fall. It's likely the college football season could be postponed or canceled this due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to Lawrence tweeting "we want to play." It has led to a movement on Twitter, as #WeWantToPlay has been trending since the weekend.
"People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19," Lawrence wrote on Twitter. "Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football." Here's a look at social media talking about Lawrence's Tweet and the #WeWantToPlay movement.
I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play.— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 8, 2020
August 9, 2020
Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020
On behalf of the @RazorbackFB team (that includes my son) and each of @ArkRazorbacks student-athletes that I represent, serve, support, care for, fight for and love. #WeWantToPlay— Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) August 10, 2020
The way our student athletes have handled these uncertain times is incredible and our staff is so proud of them. As the Head Coach of @RazorbackFB #WeWantToPlay— Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) August 10, 2020
All weekend, it felt like the 2020 College Football Season was doomed.
But, the #WeWanttoPlay movement has given it new life. Ultimately, I don’t know if it will make a difference, but it feels like the players are the only people that can make a season happen.— Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) August 10, 2020
Interesting to see the "oh so NOW you want to listen to the players" in regards to the #WeWantToPlay movement. Such a dumb take. People who say that are assuming everybody's opinions fall along political lines. That says a lot about where those people are coming from.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 10, 2020
We NEED football, the country NEEDS football! We understand the precautions we have to take every single day for this to happen and we are more than willing to do that. There’s been too much hard work put in to bring everything to a hault. #WeWantToPlay !!!— Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) August 10, 2020
As the Head Coach of @ULMFB I am so proud of how our players have handled themselves during these difficult times. They have followed every protocol asked of them and deserve every opportunity to play the game they love. I fully stand behind our players and staff. #WeWantToPlay— Matt Viator (@CoachViator) August 10, 2020
Many in the CFB media have worked hard to push panic and fear...Seeing many prominent players push back tonight...good for them!— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) August 9, 2020
What I don't understand is the rush to cancel the entire season for the conferences that have the means to make a season potentially work?
Who cares about traditional timing of the back end of the schedule? You owe it to your student athletes to exhaust every single option.— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) August 9, 2020
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has drafted a letter that he plans to send to Big Ten presidents, identifying reasons why he believes college football should be played.@SINow obtained a copy.
Sasse is a former university president. pic.twitter.com/xrpRjiWREf— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 10, 2020
You wanna have students on campus but no football? There is no safer place on campus than our football facility , especially when students come back. #WeWantToPlay— Miller Forristall (@mcforristall) August 10, 2020
Our support for the #WeWantToPlay movement started five months ago when we urged people and this country’s decision makers to assess and take initiative with the pandemic with the seriousness it deserved.
We had the time. We had the chance. We failed them. https://t.co/zdZVekaqa6— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) August 10, 2020
i can’t *wait* to see how people who loved #wewanttoplay take it now that they realize it’s “we want to play but not like this cuz duh that would be stupid and cruel.” https://t.co/qnBAOmRPSQ— bomani (@bomani_jones) August 10, 2020
Arkansas’ Hunter Yuracheck becomes 1st AD to publicly support #WeWantToPlay movement https://t.co/PyYOvquDid— SEC Football News (@SECfootball) August 10, 2020
While it's trending, I'd also like to throw in #WeWantToPlay NCAA Football '21 on all platforms.— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) August 10, 2020
There’s been too much work put in!! #WeWantToPlay— Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 10, 2020
I’d take a punch from @MikeTyson to be able to play#WeWantToPlay— Jake Venables (@_jakevenables) August 10, 2020
Big news here @marcorubio has endorsed #WeWantToPlay. https://t.co/avq7JWvtpr— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 10, 2020