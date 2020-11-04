Chris Jericho Riles up Social Media Over 'Strange' Reason for Delay in Vote Counting
Chris Jericho is wondering why the presidential race is still going on now that Election Day has come and gone. The former WWE and current AEW star took to Twitter to ask the question to his followers. It's been reported due to the increase of mail-in ballots, it could take days — even weeks, for the final votes to be tallied.
"I'm not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day...2 days...5 days...10 days...to find out who won the presidential race?" Jericho wrote. There are a few states still counting votes, including Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan. Joe Biden or Donald Trump needs 270 electoral votes as of this writing to win the Presidential seat, and Trump claimed victory prematurely on Tuesday night and said he will take the election to the Supreme Court.
"I do not see a way that he could go directly to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes. There could be fights in specific states, and some of those could end up at the Supreme Court. But this is not the way things work, Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California-Irvine, said via the Associated Press. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Jericho's statement and the election.
Not a political person? Could have fooled me. pic.twitter.com/AG3jnQi9xr— Tuggernaught (@tugboatthomson) November 4, 2020
One fan pointed out how much money Jericho has donated to the Trump campaign. It was recently reported that Jericho and The Undertaker are the biggest Trump supporters when it comes to pro wrestlers.
Election 2000 Timeline
We voted Nov. 7, 2000.
December 13, 2000, we know the "winner"
You are easily manipulated
Delete your tweet, read and learn pic.twitter.com/z1kw0f0u7H— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) November 4, 2020
Another fan pointed out this isn't the first time the winner of the election wasn't determined on Election Day. In 2000, it took another month for George W. Bush to be announced as President due to voting issues in Florida.
Unless you're a teenager, there was a much longer wait within your own lifetime.— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 4, 2020
This Twitter user is pointing out the wait isn't as long as it may seem. Due to the number of mail-in ballots, the tallying process takes more time. It's uncertain when all the votes will be tallied, but a winner will be announced soon.
It took 36 days to find out who won in 2000. In 2004 it took 2 days. And this year in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and in Michigan there are millions of mail in ballots to still count. In those states they couldn’t open and count those mail in ballots until 7 A.M. on Election Day.— Chris Barnett (@chrisbarnett91) November 4, 2020
Not only was the final results to the 2000 Election was delayed, but the 2004 Election took a couple of days to come to a close. The battleground states had millions of mail-in ballots this year and stopped counting at the end of Election Night.
Nah Chris, it's really not. Please stop feeding into nonsense. What this is is the first election you've experienced during a pandemic so yes, things are a little different. And also no, this isn't the first time we haven't gotten results on election night. We knew we wouldn't.— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) November 4, 2020
With everything going on in 2020, a delay in tallying votes in the election is not a surprise, according to this fan. He also mentioned votes are not always finalized on the night of the election.
No, it sounds like one of the highest turn outs in years and poll workers cannot count that many ballots so quickly. It sounds like a pandemic was handled horribly by the current admin that forced most people to vote by mail to prevent super-spreader events.— 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢 *･゜ﾟ (@TrishaaLoo) November 4, 2020
The final numbers aren't in, but this fan believes the voter turnout all over the country was at an all-time high. Throw in the COVID-19 pandemic and it leads to votes still being tallied beyond Election Day.
Dude you were alive in 2000— ORANGE CRUSH (@orangecrushart) November 4, 2020
Another fan pointed out to Jericho what happened in 2020 by simply stating he was alive at the time. Not only was Jericho alive, but he was becoming a star in WWE after spending years in WCW.