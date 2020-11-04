Chris Jericho Riles up Social Media Over 'Strange' Reason for Delay in Vote Counting

Chris Jericho is wondering why the presidential race is still going on now that Election Day has come and gone. The former WWE and current AEW star took to Twitter to ask the question to his followers. It's been reported due to the increase of mail-in ballots, it could take days — even weeks, for the final votes to be tallied.

"I'm not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day...2 days...5 days...10 days...to find out who won the presidential race?" Jericho wrote. There are a few states still counting votes, including Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan. Joe Biden or Donald Trump needs 270 electoral votes as of this writing to win the Presidential seat, and Trump claimed victory prematurely on Tuesday night and said he will take the election to the Supreme Court.

"I do not see a way that he could go directly to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes. There could be fights in specific states, and some of those could end up at the Supreme Court. But this is not the way things work, Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California-Irvine, said via the Associated Press. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Jericho's statement and the election.