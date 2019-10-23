Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Practices One Week After Dislocating Kneecap

Last Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes for what they initially believed to be an extended period of time due to a dislocated kneecap. The initial prognosis was roughly 3-5 weeks following an MRI, but the former first-round pick from 2017 is already pushing that timeline. He was back on the practice field Wednesday with his teammates and ready to put in some work.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mahomes was working with the Chiefs less than a week removed from his dislocated kneecap. He isn’t expected to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but he also hasn’t been ruled out for the upcoming battle. Backup Matt Moore is currently expected to start and will take the majority of starting reps in practice, per head coach Andy Reid.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Interestingly enough, Nate Taylor of The Athletic has reported that Moore hasn’t actually been told that he will be the starter. The quarterback situation is fluid at the moment and could depend on how Mahomes handles throwing during individual drills on Wednesday.

From NFL Now: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is going to be on the field throwing today, and if that’s all he does, that’s still good. Nothing but positive news following his dislocated kneecap. pic.twitter.com/bfKZ1aQ7gD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2019

The injury originally occurred when the Chiefs were facing a fourth down against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes used a quarterback sneak to successfully convert and move the first-down marker further down the field, but he was also injured in the process.

“He’s been full steam ahead, and that’s how he does everything,” Reid said in reference to Mahomes attacking his recovery. Following an X-ray scan in Thursday’s game, Mahomes apparently believed that he would be able to return to the game.

This ultimately was not the case as Moore took the remaining snaps in what was a decisive victory. The veteran journeyman finished his night with 10 completed passes on 19 attempts for 117 yards and a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

The reigning MVP in Mahomes has thrown for 2,180 yards and 15 touchdowns during the first seven games of the season, leading the Chiefs to a 5-2 record. He hasn’t been as explosive as the 2018 version that threw 50 touchdowns and topped 5,000 yards through the air, but Mahomes has also been dealing with a high ankle sprain that limited him against the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

If he remains out for Sunday’s game as expected, Mahomes will have extra time for both his knee and his ankle to heal. Returning at full health would only set up a late-season run to the postseason, as well as a potential return to the AFC Championship game.

Photo Credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty