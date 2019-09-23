Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Hangs out With Jonas Brothers

As the defending league MVP and the quarterback of a 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs team, Patrick Mahomes is once again the talk of the NFL. So how is he celebrating this fast start to the 2019 season? Attending a Jonas Brothers concert with his teammate and wide receiver, Demarcus Robinson.

Monday afternoon, Nick Jonas posted a photo on Twitter that showed him and his brothers posing next to Mahomes and Robinson.

As he wrote in the caption, “Chiefs game in the afternoon and Jonas Brothers show at night. Thanks for having us at Arrowhead Stadium and for coming to the show [Patrick Mahomes] and [Demarcus]! Loved having you guys and your families and friends.”

This battle between the Chiefs and Ravens took place at the perfect time for the Jonas Brothers. They are in the middle of a worldwide tour in support of the new album, Happiness Begins, and the Kansas City date landed on the same day as Sunday’s game. Why not prepare for the upcoming concert by taking in the sights and sounds of Arrowhead Stadium?

For Mahomes, heading to the concert was the perfect way to end his day after a stressful game against the Baltimore Ravens. This team, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, entered the week also undefeated at 2-0 and was ready to put up serious points at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, Mahomes proved why he was the MVP in 2018 as he routinely made jaw-dropping throws. The Chiefs QB finished the day completing 73 percent of his throws for 374 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

This performance continued the streak of impressive play as Mahomes reached 10 interceptions and 1,195 yards on the season without throwing an interception. Many analysts doubted his ability to follow up on a 5,097-yard and 50-touchdown campaign, but Mahomes is playing even better during his second season as the starter.

If he continues to produce in such a manner while leading the Chiefs to another winning season, there is no doubt that Mahomes will continue growing in fame. The Jonas Brothers are spending time with him now, but they may have some competition in the future to rub elbows with the young star.