Chiefs’ Frank Clark Downplays Titans’ Derrick Henry, But Twitter Thinks He Will Eat His Words

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans will face off on Sunday with the winner securing a spot in Super Bowl LIV. Both teams have plenty of motivation entering Sunday, but defensive end Frank Clark just gave the Titans even more. He provided “bulletin board material” after talking about running back Derrick Henry.

“He’s not hard to hit,” Clark said about Henry while talking to NFL Network’s James Palmer. “He’s just a big guy. 240, 245, 250. Honestly he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don’t see no difficulty in tackling him. … He’s just easy to me upfront because I don’t look at any running back like that can’t be tackled.”

Henry has been an unstoppable force for the Titans this season and into the playoffs, which includes the previous matchup with Clark and the Chiefs. The running back galloped for 188 yards and two touchdowns in early November, and Titans fans believe that he will be even better after hearing Clark’s comments.

Derrick Henry when he realizes Frank Clark is trying to tackle him pic.twitter.com/6JUj04o8fb — J.D. (@jdavisparker132) January 19, 2020

“Anyone else excited about the first time Derrick Henry knocks Frank Clark on his a– tomorrow?” one user on Twitter asked. The majority of fans woke up on Sunday with the expectation that Henry would be making the defender eat his words. They felt that the big runner did this to Baltimore during the Divisional Round, and they were anticipating a repeat performance against Kansas City.

For reference, some fans mentioned comments made by Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas after Henry rumbled for 182 yards to help defeat the New England Patriots.

The talented defender said: “Those guys didn’t seem interested in tackling him. Our mindset is different,” in reference to Patriots defenders.

Henry responded to these comments by increasing his yardage total to 195. He also drew attention after shoving Thomas away with multiple stiff arms during one long run. The fans watched this play and felt that the safety “wasn’t interested” in tackling the big man.

Considering that Henry won the rushing title in 2019 and has topped 180 rushing yards in three consecutive games, the fans are shocked that there are still doubters. In their opinion, Henry’s status as a top running back should be unquestioned, and they fully expect him to make Clark pay for his previous comments.

The AFC Championship will be played at 3:05 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The outcome is unknown, but the Titans fans believe that Henry will top 200 yards in a winning effort.

