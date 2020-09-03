Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Looking to Use His Super Bowl Ring to Get Free Cheeseburgers

✖

Andy Reid is hoping his Super Bowl ring can get him some free food, specifically cheeseburgers. On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs got their Super Bowl rings after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the big game in February. While talking to reporters, Reid revealed when he'll wear the ring.

"You wear it for special occasions," the Chiefs head coach said Tuesday. "Or if you want a free cheeseburger, you just point right there and show ‘em that ring and you might get one." The interesting thing about this is, Reid talked about cheeseburgers after shortly after the team won the Super Bowl. When speaking with the NFL Network with Patrick Mahomes, Reid said he's going to get “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen…. might be a double." Later in the night, Reid told reporters he's going "to have a double cheeseburger tonight with extra cheese."

It's clear Reid loves cheeseburgers and it's likely he got his share of free ones in Kansas City this year. Reid was able to lead the team to its first Super Bowl win in 50 years, and the team looks poised to make another run. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Chiefs are finalizing a new six-year contract for Reid. This news comes a couple of months after the team re-signed Mahomes to a 10-year contract worth up to $503 million.

"He listens and he understands what each QB is good at and what each QB needs to improve on," Mahomes said to ESPN when talking about Reid. "He doesn't put the QB in a bad situation. No matter who the quarterback, no matter what his skill set is, he designs the offense around that. That's different than what a lot of other coaches do. They run their offense and insert the quarterback into it."

Reid, 62, started his NFL coaching career in 1992 as an offensive assistant with the Green Bay Packers. He was on the Packers coaching staff when the team won the Super Bowl in 1996. Reid was hired to be the Philadelphia Eagles head coach in 1998. In his 14 seasons with the Eagles, Reid won 130 regular-season games and 10 playoff games. He led the team to six NFC East championships, five appearances in the NFC Championship game and one Super Bowl appearance. He was hired to be the Chiefs head coach in 2013.