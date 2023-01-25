Chicago White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger Accused of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following allegations of domestic violence and child abuse by the mother of his 10-month-old daughter, according to The Athletic. Olivia Finestead, the mother, of Clevinger's daughter, told The Athletic on Tuesday that she has been in contact with MLB's Department of Investigations since this past summer. Finstead said she detailed to the investigators incidents of physical, verbal and emotional abuse, including an incident from last June in which Finestead said Clevinger choked her. She added that Clevinger slapped her in a hotel room and threw tobacco on their child.

The Athletic says the White Sox became aware of the allegations after they signed him. Finestead, 24, first disclosed the allegations in an Instagram Story early Tuesday, saying, "I hope the [MLB does] what they should and puts him in required therapy maybe even a small suspensions (sic) so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers."

Clevinger's lawyers released a statement on Tuesday morning denying the allegations. "He has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter," the statement said. "We will not comment on Ms. Finestead's motive for bringing these false allegations. Her baseless threats and accusations over the last few months have regrettably escalated, culminating most recently in deeply disturbing threats toward Mike and Mike's family. Her threats and her pattern of abusive behavior are well documented. The simple truth is that Mike has done nothing wrong."

The White Sox also released a statement. "Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA," the team said. "MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB's investigative process has reached its conclusion."

Clevinger, 32, signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the White Sox in December after spending the 2020 and 2022 seasons with the San Diego Padres. Clevinger missed the entire 2021 season due to him having Tommy John surgery. He played for the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) from 2016-2020 and has a career record of 51-30 with a 3.39 ERA.