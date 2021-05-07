Chicago Bears Are 'Seriously Considering' Moving, and Fans Have Doubts
NFL teams often don't relocate, but the Chicago Bears could leave the city for a new location. Tom Hayes, the mayor of Arlington Heights, Illinois, revealed that the Bears are looking into moving to the area. Arlington Heights has 326 acres available where a new stadium can be built. Hayes says the Bears are "seriously considering" moving to the site but doesn't know when it could happen.
"Certainly, the Arlington Park site is available and we would consider the Chicago Bears a great fit for that particular site," Hayes said via Fox 32 in Chicago last week. "I think the Bears are seriously considering it because it's such a unique piece of property. It has so much going for it in terms of its location in the northwest suburbs where a lot of their audience is."
Soldier Field has been the home of the Bears since it opened in 1924. The stadium went through major renovations in 2003, but it looks like the Bears want a chance to host big NFL events such as the Super Bowl. According to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, the one issue is the Bears have a lease on Solider Field for another 13 seasons. Here's a look at fans sharing their thoughts on the Bears possibly moving.
NOT A JOKE: The Chicago Bears Might Be Changing Their Name To The Arlington Park Bears And Leaving Soldier Field. https://t.co/brJnnhBIdM— Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) May 4, 2021
One fan wrote: "No one has any money for a new stadium. Illinois is broke, the citizens are already way over taxed. Arlington Heights doesn't have the funds. And the Bears aren't going to pay for it."
The Chicago Bears of Arlington Park.— Mike Nitzel (@MikeNitzel) May 5, 2021
"Praising Soldier Field 2.0 is an awful take," another fan wrote. "Have you not been to other NFL stadiums? SF stinks. Terrible to get in and out of. Food flat out stinks and is unoriginal. It's no louder than half NFL stadiums."
Cowgirls are in Arlington tx. Not Dallas. They will still be Chicago Bears— Mike Heater (@mheater85) May 3, 2021
One Twitter user posted: "As a non bias take here I'd be pissed. so much history of the Chicago bears at soldier like wtf is Arlington Heights?"
I mean, if Arlington Heights wants to give them money, who am I to say no? But Chicago should definitely not be giving money to the Bears (or any other pro team).— Ryan Richter, AICP (@transportnexus) April 30, 2021
"I think it'd be an awesome move to build out there," one fan said. "Easy access, metra stop literally in the parking lot, out from underneath the oppressive/ridiculous rule of Chicago. What am I missing?"
@ChicagoBears should move to West Chicago. and just build a stadium on 38 & Fabyan. Cause It just sounds better than arlington park bears. It’s just adding West to the name.🤷🏽♂️— Diego B Gomez (@diegobeeG) May 6, 2021
Another fan loves the idea. "Holy s—," the fan said. "I always go to Arlington park for Father's Day, and my wife came home last night saying it's probably the last year, due to someone buying up the park due to someone from the bears trying to buy it. I thought it would be a training combine or something.
@ChicagoBears PLEASE! PLEASE! Move to Arlington Park and keep horse racing going. I’ll buy a Justin Fields jersey if you do.— Michael Ritchie (@MPRitchie47) May 6, 2021
One fan noted: "It's being considered but not for another 10 years as they have a contract til then. Maybe if they move to Arlington Hts, the curse will break & they'll actually win. Plus the stadium will have a dome. Lol"
Someone start a gofundme for the Bears to build a new stadium in Chicago so I don’t have to hear anymore of this Arlington Bears crap. Thanks.— Kevin Henry (@bigkev60) May 7, 2021
"Why Arlington Heights though?" another fan asked. "If people came into Chicago for the SB, why would they want to be there? Over an hour from the city in traffic or a 45-50 minute train ride. Not a convenient place to host a SB."