Chicago Bears Are 'Seriously Considering' Moving, and Fans Have Doubts

NFL teams often don't relocate, but the Chicago Bears could leave the city for a new location. Tom Hayes, the mayor of Arlington Heights, Illinois, revealed that the Bears are looking into moving to the area. Arlington Heights has 326 acres available where a new stadium can be built. Hayes says the Bears are "seriously considering" moving to the site but doesn't know when it could happen.

"Certainly, the Arlington Park site is available and we would consider the Chicago Bears a great fit for that particular site," Hayes said via Fox 32 in Chicago last week. "I think the Bears are seriously considering it because it's such a unique piece of property. It has so much going for it in terms of its location in the northwest suburbs where a lot of their audience is."

Soldier Field has been the home of the Bears since it opened in 1924. The stadium went through major renovations in 2003, but it looks like the Bears want a chance to host big NFL events such as the Super Bowl. According to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, the one issue is the Bears have a lease on Solider Field for another 13 seasons. Here's a look at fans sharing their thoughts on the Bears possibly moving.