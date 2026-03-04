Chase Pistone, Former NASCAR Driver, Dead at 42

Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone has died at age 42.

Pistone’s brother, Nick Pistone, shared the news on Facebook on Monday, writing that he was “broken hearted” at the loss.

“Well my young brother and best friend is gone,” Nick wrote alongside photos of his brother. “I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this.”

“I miss you Chase already and I hope you are in a better place,” he continued. “I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!”

Chase’s cause of death has not been officially released, but the late athlete’s brothers asked industry news source Legends Nation to share the number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is 988 by both call and text.

Nick added to the outlet, “I was his biggest fan and I loved him so much.”



Legends Nation wrote in a tribute to the late driver that Chase was “not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy,

Racing was in Chase’s DNA as the grandson of NASCAR legend “Tiger” Tom Pistone, and he started racing at age 6 before going on to compete himself, winning the Summer Shootout Championship Legends four times as a driver between 1999 and 2005 as both a semi-pro and a pro. He also boasted more than 80 feature event wins in Legends, Late Model and USAR competition, and competed in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

After taking a seven-year break from NASCAR, Chase returned to the league for a single season in 2014 before making his final exit.

Following the news of Chase’s death, the Hickory Motor Speedway, a historic racing venue in North Carolina, confirmed that it would honor the Pistone family’s wishes by paying tribute to Chase prior to Saturday’s race.

“Chase was always in a great mood and a joy to be around. I appreciate the support and love that we both share for Hickory Motor Speedway,” Hickory Motor Speedway General Manager Kevin Piercy said in the statement, as per NBC News. “He will be missed.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.