Charlotte Flair Says She's 'Never Number 2' in Steamy Photo

✖

Charlotte Flair is more than ready to take over the women's division in WWE. This week, the 35-year-old WWE Superstar went to social media to post a steamy photo of her laying in a hammock and wearing a sultry swimsuit. And in the caption, Flair reveals where she stands in all aspects of life.

"Top 2 and I'm NEVER number 2," Flair wrote in the caption on Instagram. As Flair continues to turn heads on social media, she's turning WWE upside down with her new attitude. After taking some time off due to her testing positive for COVID-19, Flair returned to WWE TV recently and will battle Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair is looking to get some revenge for not being on the WrestleMania 37 card.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

Earlier this year, Flair had the chance to work with her father, two-time WWE Champion Ric Flair. "I loved the back-and-forth because originally it wasn’t supposed to be that way," Charlotte Flair said in an interview with TV Line in March. "My dad comes from an era where he can cut a promo and not have to memorize things. I’m so in the zone right now where for the first time in my career I’m comfortable to ad lib out there. I’m an emotional person as it is, so trying to channel certain things that have frustrated me was very easy. I was never expecting to be back on screen with my dad in 2021 and have him across the ring from me [supporting someone else]. So I was able to bring out certain emotions."

Flair is the most accomplished women's Superstar in WWE history. She is a two-time NXT Champion, four-time Raw Women's Champion, five-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a Divas Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion. She is the fifth Women's Triple Crown Champion and Fourth Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

In the same interview with TV Line, Flair talked about the athletes that inspired her when she was younger. "I also loved Serena and Venus Williams because they were these strong, dominant, powerful athletes that can still be presented as sexy on their magazine covers," she said. "I played volleyball, so I loved Gabrielle Reece. I thought she was so beautiful. I remember my mom and dad taking me to a Dominique Moceanu signing when I was young and thought that was the best thing ever."