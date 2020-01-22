WWE’s Charlotte Flair and Andrade Reveal ‘Crazy’ Couple Workout Video

Charlotte Flair and Andrade have emerged as a power couple in the WWE. They are not together on TV, but once the cameras are off, the couple are seen together consistently traveling all over the world. One of the other things they like to do is work out together, and Andrade recently posted a workout video of the two that grabbed a lot of attention on social media.

“Some of our crazy things in the gym!” Andrade wrote on Instagram. “We will soon give them a big SURPRISE!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans flooded Andrade’s comments section to react to the video and also try to figure out the big surprise. One fan wrote: “OMG what a workout my queen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrade (@andradealmas) on Jan 14, 2020 at 12:24pm PST

“Wow, ok we get it!!!” another fan added. “You guys are really fit, coordinated and gorgeous. Ugh ya both make me sick.”

“Couples working out together, stay together,” another Instagram user stated.

There was also fans asking if Flair was pregnant. One fan replied: “Guys, WWE wouldn’t let her anywhere near a wrestling ring if she were pregnant. Come on, use common sense.

While it’s a bit unlikely that Flair is pregnant, the couple is getting married; they announced their engagement earlier this month.

“She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!” Andrade posted on Twitter to celebrate the news.

Flair is the daughter of pro wrestling legend Ric Flair and he seems to like Andrade who is currently the United States Champion. On Twitter earlier this month, Ric Flair wrote: “After Last Night’s RAW, In My Opinion, The Great @AndradeCienWWE Has Moved Into The Elite Class Of Being One Of The Top 5 Performers In The WWE! The Other 4 Know Who They Are Because I Have Already Told Them. This Isn’t Up For Speculation. This Is A Fact!”

Charlotte Flair is not a bad performer herself as she has won the Divas Championship once, the Raw Women’s Championship four times and the SmackDown Women’s Championship five times. But there is one thing about her career that is bothering her.

“Ok, are you ready for a promo?” she said when asked about her booking via WrestlingInc.com. “Here is my exclusive promo. If you look at my stats, I have the highest losing record out of anyone on the roster. I think a detriment to me, which is also a positive, is that I am consistent. I am consistent. I am never hurt and I am always here.

“It’s almost like, yes that is awesome, but at the same time I’ve never had the opportunity for the fans to miss me because I’m always here. That’s what people forget. Yes, I won a match this week and they’re like, ‘Oh she wins [all the time].’ But that’s not been the case. Actually, I’ve lost more matches than any female booked currently. It’s crazy.