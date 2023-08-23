Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo Spark Divorce Rumors

Are Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo no longer a couple? As first mentioned by Ringside News, the two professional wrestlers who got married last year, have unfollowed each other on social media leading to fans speculating about them possibly getting divorced. The outlet also said that Flair's father, Ric Flair, unfollowed El Idolo on social media, and Charlotte Flair took the diamond ring off her bio. Neither Flair nor El Idolo have publicly commented on their relationship.

This is not the first time Flair and El Idolo have sparked breakup rumors. In December 2021, it was reported Flair broke up with El Idolo. However, that report was debunked when Flair posted a photo with a message that said "We Wish You A Merry Christmas." Wrestling Inc. also reported that Flair and El Idolo are still a couple, and the two got married in May 2022. Flair and El Idolo began dating in 2019 when they were both in WWE. They continued their relationship when El Idolo joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2021.

"I'm WWE homegrown," Flair said in an interview with Bleacher Report in 2021, per Wrestling Rumors. "I think that's what people forget. I'm a product of the PC. That would be so scary to me to leave my home, which is WWE. To know that he has traveled the world and that he'll continue to travel the world and make a bigger name for himself, I'm so excited for him."

"What I'm helping him with definitely is not what he's helping me with," she said. "With him, he obviously works with me on the moves. I have a style now obviously because I've been on Raw and SmackDown since 2015, but just working with my performance and I work with him on presentation. Half of the battle is being a star. I feel like, which people forget a lot of the time, is that it is presence whether it's promos or… I can't give away the magic, but I work with presentation and he works with wrestling. You swap it."

Flair, 37, is the most accomplished female Superstar in WWE history. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship seven times, the Raw Women's Championship six times, the NXT Women's Championship twice, the Divas Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship. El Idolo, 33, won the NXT Championship and the United States Championship during his time with WWE.