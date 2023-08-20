WWE Superstar and Adult Film Actress Expecting Child Together

The WWE star has been off TV due to personal issues, but this news proves it's not all troubling.

Congratulations are in order for WWE superstar Matt Riddle and his girlfriend Misha Montana. According to Fightful, Riddle and the adult film performer revealed that the couple will welcome a baby, tentatively in December. The couple shared the news on Twitter, with Montana taking an extra step to get the word out.

Montana shared photos making the reveal, first giving a little nod to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy reveal. During the recent Money in The Bank event, Montana was in the crowd and held up the sign saying, "bro I'm pregnant." She included a few more snaps from the live event, even showing where she was standing in relation to the ring and Riddle by ringside. And finally she included the ultrasound, cementing the news.

Riddle is already father of three children with his ex-wife Lisa. The couple divorced back in 2022 and had moved on when the former UFC competitor failed a drug test and checked into rehab, noting he was "working on himself." Riddle praised Montana for her support during his recovery period.

The WWE star's other ex did blast the couple after the announcement. "He never sees his own kids , she doesn't even take care of her kid w medical issues,both non stop party," Daniella Petrow tweeted out, according to Ringside News. "One's a sexual abuser other is a high risk pornstar .he doesn't even like or want kids...I'd say karma did not fail me."

Montana posted a longer statement later, according to Wrestling Inc. She also took a moment to address the negative comments she had received, not calling out Petrow at all.

"Thank you so much to everyone that has reached out. It's so comforting to feel so much love from you all," the adult film star wrote. "It's sad to see just how inept, intolerant and ignorant human beings still are even with so much access to education."

Riddle recently made his return to WWE after his stint in rehab and faced Gunther at Money in The Bank for the Intercontinental Title. He'll team with fellow returnee Drew McIntyre to face Gunther and Imperium on Raw.