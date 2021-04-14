Charles Barkley Reveals He Turned Down NFL Broadcasting Job

✖

Charles Barkley excels as an NBA commentator. But was he on the verge of being a top broadcaster in the NFL? While appearing on the first episode of The Jim Brockmire Podcast. The NBA legend revealed that he was offered a role on ESPN's Monday Night Football. However, Barkley turned the offer down and explained why.

"I like football, but I ain’t gonna be one of these jack— get on TV and act like he knows about football," Barkley said. He doesn't reveal when he was offered the role, but it's likely it could have been recently as ESPN recently changed things with the Monday Night Football commentary team. Before the start of the 2020 season, ESPN annoucned Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will call NFL games on Monday nights with Lisa Salters on the sidelines.

"Steve, Brian and Louis are trusted voices of the NFL whose knowledge and love of football connects with fans," Connor Schell, ESPN Executive Vice President, Content said in a press release. "We are thrilled that they will join Lisa Salters to make up our new Monday Night Football team and share their passion and insight with football fans in what promises to be a great broadcast each week."

ESPN has also pursued Tony Romo who recently signed a contract extension with CBS Sports. The network has also gone after Peyton Manning and is likely still a target. In May 2020, Manning spoke to Rich Eisen about why he hasn't made the jump to the broadcast booth.

"It just doesn't feel like the right time," Manning said. "And I hate sort of kind of having this sort of 'check with me next year' type deal, but that's really how I approach this chapter. I just believe in taking it a year at a time. That's kind of what [recently retired former New York Giants quarterback and younger brother] Eli [Manning] is doing. He's taking this year off. ... So that's what I've tried to do and I don't really have a five-year plan or 10-year plan."

Barkley is can currently be seen on NBA on TNT. Despite his strength being basketball, Barkley has shared his thoughts on football and other sports on various platforms. As a basketball player, Barkley was one of the best power forwards of all time as he was named MVP in 1993 and selected to play in the All-Star game 11 times.