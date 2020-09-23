Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor's Lung Accidentally Punctured by Team Doctor, According to Report

✖

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due complications from an injection. And now it's been revealed why the veteran quarterback was suffering pain in his chest, which led to rookie Justin Herbert taking his place. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor's lung just before kickoff while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to his cracked ribs. Taylor will also miss this Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers because of the injury.

After Sunday's game, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said that Taylor is the team's starter despite Herbert playing well. NFL Players Association assistant executive director George Atallah went to Twitter to say there is an investigation underway. "Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts," Atallah tweeted Wednesday. "An investigation has been initiated."

Taylor suffered two cracked robs during the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals but didn't have an MRI until later in the week. He was able to practice last Friday and was taken off the injury report. Herbert, who was drafted by the Chargers in the first round back in April, finished Sunday's game with 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception with a 94.4 passer rating. However, as well as Herbert played, Lynn is going with Taylor as soon as he's 100 percent healthy.

"The young man stepped up, and I thought he played well under the circumstances," Lynn explained Monday as reported by CBS Sports. "He could've made some different decisions here and there, but I thought he stepped up when we needed him to and gave us a chance. If Tyrod's not available, (I think) we can win with him ... But there's a lot that you don't know. There's a lot that we didn't get done with Justin on the field. He's a backup for a reason. He's a rookie. And there's a lot that he needs to learn about this game."

Taylor, 31, has been in the NFL since 2011 when he was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens. He was the backup QB when the Ravens reached the Super Bowl in 2012 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Taylor joined the Chargers last season to be the backup for Philip Rivers.