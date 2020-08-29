Chadwick Boseman's Passing Has Fans Mourning His and Kobe Bryant's Deaths
Chadwick Boseman's family confirmed on Friday night that the popular actor had passed away at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. This news surprised social media users considering that Boseman had continued working for the four years that he faced the disease. Several people also responded with tributes and posted photos of the Black Panther actor posing with late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.
Following the news of Boseman's death, fans headed to social media to post tributes. Many of the tweets focused on the fact that Bryant died in January and that the year just "got worse" from that point on. Others talked about how they are heartbroken that both men died suddenly in their 40s. These Twitter users saw the photos of Bryant and Boseman standing together in multiple locales and began proclaiming that they are very emotional.
first Kobe, now Chadwick Boseman.. man just throw 2020 away for real smh pic.twitter.com/t26GGJPVtD— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 29, 2020
Ain’t no way both Kobe and Chadwick Bozeman died in the Same year 😔 pic.twitter.com/GUwOsIzfM1— 🤔 (@gherbotrash) August 29, 2020
Two legends gone way before their time. 2020 is officially the worst.
Rest in Power, Chadwick Boseman & Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/62SFd9ZUYt— TPS (@TotalProSports) August 29, 2020
chadwick boseman and kobe bryant. two men with hearts made of gold. they inspired many people and put smiles on many faces. the world has lost two precious souls but heaven has gained two angels. heroes come and go but legends are forever. rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/dQDIQGwKvq— 𖧵 lavine ⁷ (@GUCCITAEWON) August 29, 2020
First Kobe now Chadwick Bozeman 😓😓 We losing Legends To early Rip Kobe and Chadwick pic.twitter.com/YetjyrmQVP— BurnerAccount (@BurnerA29065062) August 29, 2020
We lost Kobe and Chadwick in the same year. Real life heroes cut short in their primes. This is just devastating. pic.twitter.com/r9AIGHfBcX— Stephen Florival (@StephenFlorival) August 29, 2020
Damn CHadwick BOSEMAN & Kobe really gone.... Rest Easy Kings 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/RhfcAKoIOh— Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) August 29, 2020
Enjoyed Chadwick Boseman being part of this project Kenny did to honor Kobe. This year has been downright terrible.August 29, 2020
Kobe Bryant died , Chadwick boseman died from cancer . Black people getting killed for doing nothing by cops every day .. throw 2020 away at this point ! pic.twitter.com/P2q0VZCjq3— john (@iam_johnw) August 29, 2020
2020 just why? First Kobe and now Chadwick?....— RMK⁷🇲🇽📼 (@RoseMKayo) August 29, 2020
RIP King pic.twitter.com/FI3IFpTH8e
First Kobe, then we lost Pop smoke, then Naya Rivera and now now Chadwick Boseman.... man just throw 2020 away for real smh, this year ain’t it #ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/HlRZyM2wRt— sofia. (@ultsjenfave) August 29, 2020
First my favorite basketball player, now my favorite superhero RIP CHADWICK 🥺 RIP KOBE 🥺 pic.twitter.com/lXGTTl43ok— just an average ✨weeb✨😀 (@tiaraisqween) August 29, 2020
It just hit me that Kobe, Gigi, Minnie, Naya AND Chadwick all died this year...bro wtf 😳😪. RIP to these angels 🙏🏽❤ pic.twitter.com/qv0V3wfBY2— 𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉 (@ashakiiii) August 29, 2020
2020 done took 2 legends from us, I hate it here rip chadwick rip kobe pic.twitter.com/26Z1hf3mgc— Soul Reaper (@ReaperSZN__) August 29, 2020