Chadwick Boseman's Passing Has Fans Mourning His and Kobe Bryant's Deaths

Chadwick Boseman's family confirmed on Friday night that the popular actor had passed away at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. This news surprised social media users considering that Boseman had continued working for the four years that he faced the disease. Several people also responded with tributes and posted photos of the Black Panther actor posing with late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

Following the news of Boseman's death, fans headed to social media to post tributes. Many of the tweets focused on the fact that Bryant died in January and that the year just "got worse" from that point on. Others talked about how they are heartbroken that both men died suddenly in their 40s. These Twitter users saw the photos of Bryant and Boseman standing together in multiple locales and began proclaiming that they are very emotional.