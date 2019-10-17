Cedric Benson Autopsy Reveals THC in System During Motorcycle Crash

Former University of Texas and NFL running back Cedric Benson died in a motorcycle crash in August and the autopsy has been released. TMZ obtained the autopsy and it was revealed there was THC in Benson’s system at the time of his death which occurred in Texas. Travis Country Medical Examiner conducted the autopsy and it was determined Benson died from “blunt force injuries combined with severe burn injuries from the ensuing fire.” There was also alcohol in his system, but the blood alcohol level was low.

The accident occurred on a Saturday night according to the Austin American-Statesman and Benson had a female passenger riding with him — Aamna Najam — who also passed away. The motorcycle hit a minivan and it caught on fire. Bystanders tried to put out the fire, as well as help Benson and Najam. It was also reported that two other adults were injured in the crash, but they suffered non-fatal injuries.

“Cedric was not just a client, he was my friend,” Benson’s lawyer, Sam Bassett, said in a statement. “He was immensely talented and fierce on the football field yet most have no idea the difficulties he overcame to achieve what he did. Though imperfect in some respects, once Cedric was your friend you understood how kind, sensitive and loyal he was as a man. He was like a younger brother or nephew to me. I will miss him very much.”

Benson was a member of the Texas Longhorns from 2001-2004 and one of the best college football running backs of all-time. He finished his career with 5,540 rushing yards and the NCAA’s sixth-leading rusher at the time.

“Sally and I along with a lot of Longhorns are just crushed,” former Texas head coach Mack Brown said at the time per the Austin American-Statesman. “So, sad day for a lot of people because we’re really going to miss him.”

After his time in college, Benson went on to play in the NFL as he was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. During his time with the Bears, Benson recorded 1,593 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons. He then joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008 and posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 21 touchdowns from 2009-2011. He finished his career with the Green Bay Packers and tallied 248 yards and one touchdown in five games.