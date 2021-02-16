CBS All Access and Paramount+ to Air UEFA Europa League This February

✖

CBS Sports recently announced its streaming schedule for the Europa League. CBS All Access will begin streaming UEFA Europa League matches on Thursday, Feb. 18. Nine matches will start streaming at 12:55 p.m. ET and seven matches will begin streaming at 3 p.m. ET. The matches will be the first leg of the round of 32. On March, 4, CBS All Access will be rebranded to Paramount+ and will continue to stream Europa League matches.

"The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It's always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that's uniquely positioned to do the same," Josh Line, the chief brand officer of ViacomCBS, said when the name was announced in September 2020. "The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

The Europa League returns next week! Which tie are you most excited for? 🤩#UEL pic.twitter.com/o8dAkDA0s8 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 11, 2021

THE GOLAZO SHOW, which is the live whip-around program that will feature every goal from every match, will continue for Europa League Rounds 32 and 16. It will also air on the CBS Sports Network and will start at 1 p.m. ET each matchday, with the pre-match coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET. This year's Europa League will enter the knockout stage of the season. The 32 teams consist of winners and runners-up from the group stage as well as the Champions League group stage.

"It sounds like a Champions League draw and it's definitely one that keeps everyone on their toes," Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United manager said to UEFA.com when talking about the teams in the Europa League. Manchester United is very familiar with the Europa League as they won it in 2016-17. Sevilla a team from Spain, has won it six times and are the current champions.

"When I look for a player, the first thing is obviously his physical and technical condition," Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, also known as Monchi the club's sporting director, told CBS Sports when talking about building the squad. "But really, my goal is to extrapolate what I'm seeing from the player and at the same time extrapolate what I need from them. That's harder for a sporting director."