Carson Wentz: Eagles Officially Bench Former 1st-Round QB, and Fans Sound Off

The Philadelphia Eagles benched quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday during a loss to the Green Bay Packers. This move prompted jokes from Twitter users about how "Wentz on the Bench" was similar to "Elf on a Shelf." Fans didn't know if the move was permanent, but head coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Tuesday that rookie Jalen Hurts will take over as the starter. He will lead the struggling Eagles into battle against the Saints while Wentz remains on the sidelines.

When the news surfaced, the fans had several responses — both positive and negative. Some said that the rookie in Hurts would struggle against a dominant Saints defense. Others said that he was the perfect antidote for an ineffective offense. Of course, some opted to continue making jokes about the Elf on a Shelf.