Carson Wentz: Eagles Officially Bench Former 1st-Round QB, and Fans Sound Off
The Philadelphia Eagles benched quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday during a loss to the Green Bay Packers. This move prompted jokes from Twitter users about how "Wentz on the Bench" was similar to "Elf on a Shelf." Fans didn't know if the move was permanent, but head coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Tuesday that rookie Jalen Hurts will take over as the starter. He will lead the struggling Eagles into battle against the Saints while Wentz remains on the sidelines.
When the news surfaced, the fans had several responses — both positive and negative. Some said that the rookie in Hurts would struggle against a dominant Saints defense. Others said that he was the perfect antidote for an ineffective offense. Of course, some opted to continue making jokes about the Elf on a Shelf.
Colts will instantly be my AFC team if this happens. I will root for Carson wherever he ends up. The man deserves better than this joke of a franchise.— philly philly (@jpitt1616) December 8, 2020
How is dak doing btw? Last time o checked he was 1-3— Guy (@GuiPhila) December 8, 2020
He destroyed it himself by statistically being the worst QB in the NFL lmao— tay (@sakujotay) December 8, 2020
Wentz failed himself— Kreole (@kreole17) December 8, 2020
It’s not breaking news. He has to start. What a mess Howie created. If you drafted Jefferson probably be in a much different position.— Joe Pa (@joepa16185) December 8, 2020
Doug when he’s fired and has ruined Wentz’ career pic.twitter.com/yXdO1fny9p— Willie Stroker 🧀9-3 🦡2-2 (@freewstroker) December 8, 2020
Just awful to be an Eagles fan right now. Wentz is my QB, not Hurts. Let´s hope Pederson keeps calling the awful plays and Peters plays RG so Hurts gets no help, the same as Carson.— #NoMásRepresión! (@DanPeralta79) December 8, 2020
Yeah that’s fine let him start rest of the season but Wentz is still our franchise QB and this offseason you better fire Howie’s ass for setting up Wentz to fail it’s bullsh*t we pay our franchise qb and then fail him by not protecting him with a good, healthy OL and a WR core— Connor (@Connor_Eagles) December 8, 2020
This franchise failed Carson. Constantly having someone over his shoulder, front office doesn't give him talent, coaching staff is abysmal... Man.— 🦅 3-8-1 (@cmkevv) December 8, 2020
Eagles are a tragedy as a franchise passed on Justin Jefferson and Dk and instead of trying to trade for dhop drafted Jalen Hurts cant even help wentz out— Jc (@Jc64508636) December 8, 2020
They should be fired too.— CJ(6-6) Playoff chances alive (@CJRoan1) December 8, 2020
Who we blaming when we lose Sunday now?— Nick (@Lovatsis14) December 8, 2020
I love the overreaction of Eagles Twitter. Wentz will be starter next season, hopefully Howie and Doug will be gone. It's the smart move since the season is over, Giants have all the tie breaks, so there is no playoff scenarios. Why get Wentz seriously injured?— Thomas Fatale (@Dada_Fatal) December 8, 2020
nah people still gonna blame wentz some how— Jc (@Jc64508636) December 8, 2020