Carrie Underwood Praises UFC Champ Amanda Nunes

Carrie Underwood is a big fan of UFC champion Amanda Nunes. On Thursday, the 37-year old singer went to Twitter to post a clip of Nunes walking to the octagon for a fight. Nunes' entrance music is "The Champion" by Underwood, and in the video, the announcer says: "When this song comes on, you know that Amanda Nunes is on the way to the Octagon."

In the tweet, Underwood agreed with the announcer and told Nunes to "Get it." Underwood's fans commented on the tweet with one person writing: "I wonder if my adult church softball league will let me play this when I come up to bat. Well that's if we ever get to play again..." Other fans commented by writing "Wow" or using the flex emoji.

"The Champion" was released in 2018 and features hip-hop artist Ludacris. Nunes is featured in the video for the song as it shows her winning a fight. "The Champion" reached No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and won a CMT Music Award for Female Video of the Year. "We wanted it to be something that people could listen to when they’re in the gym," Underwood said in 2019, "or before they watch the Super Bowl or something that would work for this but also work for people in their everyday lives and just inspire and make them feel like they were ready for anything."

Nunes has been a UFC champion for nearly four years, which is one of the reasons she was featured in the video. "When we were writing "The Champion," our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives," she said in a press release. Underwood added the lyrics for the song will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome."

Nunes is currently the UFC Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion. Earlier this month, the 32-year old MMA fight successfully defended the Featherweight Championship at UFC 250, beating Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision. Nunes has a 20-4 record in her MMA career and has not lost a fight since UFC 178 in 2014.