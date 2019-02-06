Carrie Underwood Drops Anthemic New Song, ‘The Champion’

After a series of teasers on social media, Carrie Underwood‘s new song, “The Champion,” is finally here, arriving just in time for a series of major sporting events.

The track pairs Underwood with rapper Ludacris, and the pair deliver some serious inspiration with the fist-raising, foot-stomping sports anthem, which features powerful production and lyrics like “I am invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable. They knock me down, I get up again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Boot shares that Underwood sought out the rapper for the collaboration, and the pair co-wrote the song with Brett James and Chris DeStefano. “The Champion” was produced by Jim Jonsin.

“When we were writing “The Champion,” our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Underwood said in a press release. “We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

The powerful song comes after Underwood has spent the last few months recovering after a fall in front of her home that required her to undergo surgery for a broken wrist and receive 40 to 50 stitches in her face. Judging by the lyrics, it’s safe to say the singer won’t be held back for long.

The track will feature during Super Bowl LII and the XXIII Winter Olympic Games, which air on NBC. The Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 4 and the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 9.

“When we met with Carrie last year to discuss the Super Bowl open, we each brought ideas. Carrie presented first. After she spoke, we looked at each other and said, ‘That’s the one,’” recalled Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of Sunday Night Football and NBC’s Super Bowl LII coverage. “Later on, our Olympics producers listened to “The Champion” and decided that it would be a perfect complement for our Winter Games coverage. We are excited to highlight “The Champion” in two events on the global stage in February.”

Hear the full song in the video below.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com