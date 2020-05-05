Carmen Electra Reacts to 'SportsCenter' Shoutout

✖

Carmen Electra has been one of the hot topics of the sports world due to her appearance on the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance. She was not in the latest two episodes of the series, but ESPN continues to show her a lot of love. The ESPN show SportsCenter was showing old highlights of the Chicago Bulls, and Electra was seen in the stands as she was dating Dennis Rodman. The anchor said "What's up girl," when Electra was shown, and that led to the 48-year old actress and model going to Instagram and saying "Shoutout back at ya."

Electra was talked about in the third and fourth episodes of The Last Dance as the focus was on Rodman at the time. She talked about an incident with her and Rodman in Las Vegas, which led to Michael Jordan getting involved. "There's a knock on the door. It's Michael Jordan," she said. "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that. So I'm just like hiding behind the couch with covers on me." Rodman and Electra were in Vegas while the 1997-98 season was still going on. Rodman said he needed a vacation and was granted 48 hours of time off. He took more than 48 hours which led to Jordan going to Vegas and dragging Rodman out of the hotel room.

"I do remember being in Vegas with [Dennis]. It was on," Electra said. "The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis, he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We'd go to his favorite restaurant. Then we'd go to a nightclub. Then we'd go to after hours. It didn't stop. It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis's girlfriend. He was wild. But to be honest, I didn't realize what the team's schedule was. I didn't know he took a detour."

Electra and Rodman got married in November 1998 but got divorced in March 1999. In 2004, Electra told Glamour she was not in a good place when she married Rodman. "I was just going through the motions," she said. "I was completely numb. At the time, I was dating Dennis Rodman. He was such a fun person to be around, and we went out every night. I remember thinking, this is my out. I'm just going to have fun, and I'm not going to worry about anything. Right after my mom and sister died, I flew to Las Vegas and Dennis and I got married. I guess I was trying to cling to whatever I had. I'd lost my mom and my sister; I didn't want to lose anyone else."