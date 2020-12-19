Carey Hart: See the Motocross Legend's Best Snaps of 2020

Pink's husband Carey Hart is enjoying the retirement life, but he is possibly busier than ever. He spends time working on his business pursuits and also showing his loved ones how to find success with different hobbies. Hart and Pink have two children — son Jameson and daughter Willow. Both are quickly learning how to shoot guns, ride dirt bikes and fish.

While Hart has remained at home with his family during 2020, he has continued to keep active. He has worked out, spent time on his dirt bike track, gone on a road trip and taken his kids fishing. He has also undergone surgery to repair a lingering issue and attacked his rehab with ferocity. Although Hart showed off that his form of recovery is better than most. Here are some of his best snaps from 2020.