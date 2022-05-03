Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Has 'Confused' Reaction to Positive Drug Test and Six-Game Suspension

✖

DeAndre Hopkins will miss one-third of the 2022 NFL Season as he's been suspended for six games due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. And while Hopkins won't appeal the suspension, he says he doesn't understand how he tested positive for PEDs. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver went to Twitter to express his frustration.

"In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs," Hopkins' statement read. "To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. I am very mindful of what I put it in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn't careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it."

"DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," an NFL spokesperson said in an official statement. "Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals' active roster following the team's sixth regular-season game."

Before the official announcement, the Cardinals traded for former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown who had his first 1,000-yard season last year. With Hopkins gone, Brown will be the No. 1 target for quarterback Kyler Murray. But the team won't be short on talent as they brought back A.J. Green and they will have a full season with tight end Zach Ertz.

Hopkins is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL as he's been named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team five times. Last season was a struggle for Hopkins as he played in just 10 of the Cardinals' 17 games last year due to multiple injuries. He spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans, and in his career, Hopkins has caught 789 passes for 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns.