Cardi B Riffs on Her WWE Fandom After 'Raw' Shoutout

Cardi B went to social media to talk about WWE on Monday night. The reason the 28-year-old hip-hop star was sharing her thoughts on pro wrestling is what happened on Raw. On the episode, which was titled "Legend's Night," WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson mentioned Cardi B during a backstage segment. It led to people on Twitter tagging her in posts, which then led to her being a little confused.

She then went on to talk about how she used to watch WWE when she was younger and named some of the superstars remembered seeing. One fan asked Cardi if she watched Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when he was still working full-time in WWE. Cardi B said no but noted she would watch guys like Triple H, Eddie Guerrero, John Cena, Edge and Booker T. The Grammy-winning artist then replied she's a fan of former WWE Superstar Melina, who appeared on Raw Monday night.

Cardi B posted several tweets about WWE and even got into a mini battle with Lacey Evans. Those tweets were deleted as Cardi B didn't realize Evans is a Superstar and was in character. Here's a look at Cardi B's tweets on WWE.