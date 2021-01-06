Cardi B Riffs on Her WWE Fandom After 'Raw' Shoutout
Cardi B went to social media to talk about WWE on Monday night. The reason the 28-year-old hip-hop star was sharing her thoughts on pro wrestling is what happened on Raw. On the episode, which was titled "Legend's Night," WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson mentioned Cardi B during a backstage segment. It led to people on Twitter tagging her in posts, which then led to her being a little confused.
She then went on to talk about how she used to watch WWE when she was younger and named some of the superstars remembered seeing. One fan asked Cardi if she watched Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when he was still working full-time in WWE. Cardi B said no but noted she would watch guys like Triple H, Eddie Guerrero, John Cena, Edge and Booker T. The Grammy-winning artist then replied she's a fan of former WWE Superstar Melina, who appeared on Raw Monday night.
Cardi B posted several tweets about WWE and even got into a mini battle with Lacey Evans. Those tweets were deleted as Cardi B didn't realize Evans is a Superstar and was in character. Here's a look at Cardi B's tweets on WWE.
Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ?— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
Melina ? The 1 that used to the splits entering the ring ? https://t.co/BNPtoAXZMF— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
No , I used https://t.co/NNS8NSjCZS seeing people tagging me on WWE stuff and I’m kinda confuse https://t.co/w6HDoDAI7c— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
I like her a lot !! https://t.co/f8NGWOeIiI— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years.I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
@wale don’t gotta tell me twice .This me On my way to wrestlermania to collect my check 😩😩😂😂😂. https://t.co/tP4adVJhpv pic.twitter.com/72dYflv42G— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ....😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!! https://t.co/bnaarfG0Nc— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
Wow what a great night for me ! I remember your first debut with the two dudes you used to be with ! Just wow ! https://t.co/8A3F0H1mQF— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021