Cam Newton to Serve Thanksgiving Meals to 1,300 Underprivileged Children in Charlotte

Cam Newton is helping children in need as Thanksgiving gets closer. The Carolina Panthers quarterback will be serving Thanksgiving meals to 1,300 underprivileged children in the Charlotte area according to the Charlotte Observer. This is part of Newton’s annual Thanksgiving Jam where some of his family members and 80 volunteers will serve food to children in the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s Kids Café Program.

Newton confirmed the event on his Twitter, writing, “Throwback Thursday to Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam through the years! Looking forward to our BIGGEST Thanksgiving Jam yet. It’s coming next week with the help of our partners [Chase] and [Harris Teeter].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Panthers fans showed their support for Newton with many flooding the comments section of his tweet, commending the gesture of kindness during the holiday season and thanking him.

“Our community is a better place because of the work you have done. Thank you and many Thanksgiving blessings to you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“People forget all the great things you do off the field,” wrote another. “This is one of the reasons I will always be a fan. Continue on your humanitarian path and stay strong. Hope to see you back on the field in the future.”

“Awesome! Love your big [Cam]. Miss you on the field. Blessings on this year’s jam! Have fun!!” added another fan.

“That’s my quarterback! Favorite player of all time. We love and miss you Cam, heal up and bring Panther Nation a Lombardi next year!” wrote another.

Charlotte is so lucky to have you man. Thanks for all you’ve done for our state and the people in the city of Charlotte. — Justin (@jamos14) November 21, 2019

Good going, Cam! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!🦃 — Linda Coleman (@lin0729) November 21, 2019

That’s great Cam! Keep up the good work. At the Thanksgiving Jam, eat some turkey, fish, or chicken, bc it will help mend your injuries. I pray you get fully healthy and come back to the Panthers. We miss you. It is not the same without you. You are our Franchise Quarterback! — splash421 (@echo0551) November 21, 2019

It clear that Panthers fans have Newton’s back and it’s likely they don’t want him to move on from the team next year. Right now, the former MVP is on injured reserve due to a foot injury.

But there have been rumors of the team likely trading or releasing him because of his health and they can save $19.1 million. The Panthers have not made a decision on Newton and they likely won’t make one until the offseason. Newton has been with the team since 2011 and he won the MVP award in 2015.

In that same year, Newton led the Panthers to the Super Bowl but they lost to the Denver Broncos.