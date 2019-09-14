Cam Newton Postgame Attire Generates Hilarious Reactions

Thursday Night Football is a very divisive event among NFL fans. On one hand, it’s an opportunity to watch another game prior to the weekend and Sunday’s action, which is very exciting. However, many of these games have developed a reputation for being utterly bland. Whether it’s the short week of preparation or the team selections, there are many possible causes for these matchups being fairly boring. The latest battle between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was no exception, but quarterback Cam Newton ultimately saved the day with his postgame outfit.

The star quarterback of the Panthers is known for his bold fashion statements, as evidenced by a trip to Walmart in coveralls, a scarf, and a massive hat. Super Cam is simply known for his wild outfits, all of which are handpicked, and he often generates wild responses on Twitter. Sometimes, Newton even receives ratings based on his choices, like the NFL is an episode of Project Runway. In the words of Tim Gunn, Newton “makes it work.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cam Newton outfit ratings Week 2: scarf with the glasses and a beautiful navy blue suit: 11/10 pic.twitter.com/CJCxqjUNiU — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 13, 2019

Obviously, this latest outfit caused an uproar on Twitter. The Panthers fans were upset about the loss and the ineffectiveness of the offense, which put them in a bad mood. When Newton headed to the podium to meet with the media, his look only kicked off a wild conversation.

Some NFL fans compared Newton to fictional characters while others said he reminded them of a grandmother. The reactions to Newton’s outfit were wild, to say the least, and they helped erase the pain of losing to a division rival at home after only generating a mere 14 points.

​

The Emperor’s New Groove is quite possibly one of the best animated movies in the past 20 years. David Spade was impressive as Emperor Kuzco, who is later turned into a llama, and he was joined by a wildly entertaining cast. Of course, one of the best moments of the movie came when Kuzco tried to sneak into an anti-llama restaurant by dressing up as a lady. Some fans believe that Cam Newton took his inspiration for Thursday’s outfit from this particular scene.

Cam Newton looking like emperor Kuzco pic.twitter.com/DVosKzwPRh — Ryan Tucker (@WhatttTheTuck) September 14, 2019

​

While there were literally thousands of takes on Newton’s latest outfit, the majority made it appear that he was truly unhappy. In fact, one specific individual believes that Newton is the person that would complain about something meaningless in a restaurant and demand to see the manager. Whether it’s at a Burger King or a fancy steak house, Newton just wants to get his problem solved.

​

As football fans have shown in recent years, there are some wildly entertaining discussions that take place when favorite teams are compared. The common theme is that someone’s grandma can throw farther than Aaron Rodgers or hit harder than Justin Houston. The players are interchangeable, but the grandma remains as the measuring stick. Unfortunately for Cam Newton, he wasn’t compared to someone’s grandmother on Thursday. He was actually identified as the individual in question.

​

As Eva Mendes proved in the all-time classic, The Other Guys, the best way to avoid being spotted by some amoral mercenaries is to dress up like your grandmother and shuffle slowly across the street with the help of a walker. Well, Cam Newton didn’t have the aluminum accessory to aid him as he headed to the podium on Thursday night, but he did have the outfit.

Cam Newton dressed up as Sheila from The Other Guys @JohnMiddlekauff pic.twitter.com/Roth2tUD9l — Mason LeDonne (@masonFLD) September 13, 2019

​

Bad hair can ruin a perfectly good day. Whether you are a man or a woman, this is a problem that can arise at the worst possible moment. Nobody wants to show up for a big job interview with a cowlick drawing attention away from a perfectly selected outfit. Similarly, frizzy hair from humidity is not ideal in certain situations. Was this the reason why Newton was wearing the scarf following the game? Did he have a severe case of bad hair day and wanted to hide it?

Cam Newton looks like when my twists outs aren’t fully dry the next morning & I think wearing a scarf will save my look.. pic.twitter.com/c9FceQMHzm — Demetria (@demetrialexis) September 13, 2019

​

Newton has been in North Carolina since being selected first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. By this point, he should have enough experience with the south and the weather that defines this portion of the country. As the weather delay proved on Thursday, rain, lightning, and hot weather are all in play within a matter of hours, so it’s best to be prepared for any situation. In the minds of some, Newton was not dressed for the occasion. There was considerable worry about him overheating.

“Early reports list Cam Newton as DOUBTFUL next week in Arizona for catching the vapors.” pic.twitter.com/S8bYH5Zyou — Sal Vulcano (@SalVulcano) September 13, 2019

​

While the majority of NFL fans found it easy to compare Newton to an elderly grandmother based on his outfit, there were many others that went in a different direction. In their minds, Newton was actually dressed to be part of a heist movie. He could be part of Thelma & Louise, or he could be the mysterious third character that was cut out of the final edit. Everything is on the table for the Panthers QB.

Why is Cam Newton going full Thelma and Louise? pic.twitter.com/dSufeoGSRE — Kingswitz (@Kingswitz88) September 13, 2019

​

Is Cam Newton just in disguise? At this point, the answer is unknown, but it’s entirely possible. The Panthers QB has the scarf to hide his hair and the glasses for his eyes. Maybe there is someone in the media area of the stadium that he wants to trick.

Cam Newton looks like the wolf disguised as the grandmother in little red riding hood pic.twitter.com/ly5NxYGLXs — yeah boiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii🤫 (@al_loveschiavo) September 13, 2019

​

Is he an elderly grandmother, a wolf in disguise, or an emperor that has magically been transformed into a llama? Maybe he is none of these. There is a distinct possibility that the Panthers quarterback is actually a supervillain with a diabolical plan to take over the world. Of course, the question is for which franchise? Based on his outfit, is Newton more likely to wage war against Austin Powers, James Bond, or the agents from U.N.C.L.E.?

Cam Newton informs world leaders he will use the device unless his terms are met. pic.twitter.com/diFtLabeBn — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 13, 2019

​

Love or hate his outfits, there is no denying that Newton is changing the conversation every single week that he meets with the media. This is the man that wears ever-evolving outfits and constantly generates responses on social media. Of course, he is reaching the point where everyone expects the wild outfits. There are actually some individuals on Twitter that would prefer if he simply showed up in a pair of pants and a sweatshirt, simply for the reactions.