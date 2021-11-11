Cam Newton to Meet With NFL Team as Free Agent QB Seeks Comeback

Cam Newton could be on his way back to the NFL very soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, the 2015 NFL MVP is meeting with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Newton previously played for the New England Patriots but spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers. The team is looking for another quarterback as Sam Darnold is out with a shoulder injury.

Newton was cut by the Patriots in August after starting for the team for the majority of the 2019 season. The Patriots replaced Newton with rookie Mac Jones and has led the team to a 5-4 record through nine games. In September, Newton appeared in a YouTube video and explained why he was released.

“During that time, I started seeing signs of change. … Do I think this would have happened without me being away from the team for five days? Honestly, yes. It was going to happen. Did it help ease the decision? Yes,” Newton said, who also talked about the idea of being a backup to Jones. “Let me be honest with you. If they would have asked me, ‘Cam, we’re going to give the team to Mac, you’re going to be second string; we expect you to be everything and some to guide him throughout this tenure,’ I would have said, ‘Absolutely, But listen, the truth of the matter is this: He would have been uncomfortable.”

Newton made a name for himself as a member of the Panthers. The team cut him during the offseason in 2020 despite leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. “Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a press release at the time. “Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He’s the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization.”

Adding Newton could be the boost the Panthers need as they entered the second half of the season. They are currently 4-5 on the year and just a half-game behind the Atlanta Falcons for the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff standings.