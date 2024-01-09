NFL Team Fires Head Coach After Six Years and Second Straight Losing Season

Another NFL team has fired its head coach. The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday they have fired Mike Vrabel after being with the team for six seasons. The firing comes after the Titans finished the 2023 season 6-11 and last in the AFC South. In 2022, the Titans finished the year 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

"Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a was a standout statement. "As I told Coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I've made as Controlling Owner. I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he's been a strong supporter of the Nashville community. We wish Mike, Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future."

Titans part ways with head coach Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/tLYLE32beF — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2024

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Strunk wanted a "fresh perspective in the coaching staff" after the team's struggles in the last two years. "I believe the Tennessee Titans can and will be a premier National Football League franchise," Strunk said. "It's what our fans deserve, and there will be hard decisions along the way. My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision."

Vrabel, 48, was hired as the Titans' head coach in 2018 after spending four seasons as an assistant coach with the Houston Texans. In During his six seasons as a head coach, Vrabel posted a 54-45 record, had four winning seasons, led the Titans to the playoffs three times, won the AFC South twice and led his team to an AFC Championship game during the 2019 season. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading Tennessee to a 12-5 record and the top seed in the AFC.

Before becoming an NFL coach, Vrabel was a standout linebacker in the league. He played in the NFL from 1997 to 2010 and is known for his time with the New England Patriots (2001-2008). While in New England, Vrabel was named to the All-Pro Team and Pro Bowl in 2007 and helped the squad win three Super Bowls.