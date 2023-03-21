Cam Newton Makes Big Announcement About NFL Future

Cam Newton is looking to make a comeback. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback went to Twitter on Monday to announce he's going to be throwing at Auburn's Pro Day. Newton also believes that an NFL team should sign him as he hasn't played since the end of the 2021 season.

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs," Newton said in the video. "Don't worry about it. I'm going to show you. I can't wait to show you." Newton went on to say that "ain't 32 [quarterbacks] better than me." This is not a big surprise considering Newton said the same thing on The Pivot Podcast in June of last year.

"If you think I couldn't be on somebody's team right now, you're a damn fool,'' Newton said at the time, per ESPN. In 2021, Newton was with the Panthers for the final eight games of the year after being signed in November. He played the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, and in that season, the 2015 NFL MVP winner threw eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions while posting a 7-8 record. Newton re-signed with the Patriots following the 2020 season but was released at the end of training camp when the Patriots decided to go with Mac Jones as the starter.

"Let me be honest with you. If they would have asked me, 'Cam, we're going to give the team to Mac, you're going to be second string; we expect you to be everything and some to guide him throughout this tenure,' I would have said, 'Absolutely,'" Newton said. "But listen, the truth of the matter is this: He would have been uncomfortable."

Newton, who will turn 34 in May, began his NFL career in 2011 when he was selected No. 1 overall by the Panthers after leading Auburn to a national championship in 2010. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and became one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the league. Newton was selected to the Pro Bowl three times, was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2015 was led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance that season. In his career, Newton has thrown for 32,328 yards with 194 touchdowns and 123 interceptions.