Cam Newton Admits to Fathering Child Outside of Relationship With Longterm Partner

Cam Newton is coming clean about what he says contributed to the destruction of his relationship with his longtime ex, Kia Proctor. While speaking with The Pivot podcast, the NFL player spoke about how his infidelities ruined his relationship. Rumors swirled in 2020 that he fathered a child with another woman, a son named Caesar – who he shares with La Reina Shaw. In the interview, he said: "My long-term girlfriend at the time, you know, we had a family….I hurt her and I jeopardized our family at that time. I made a mistake and I had a child outside of our relationship."

He says it was due to his lifestyle of being a pro ball player and decided when his won was born that he had to own up to his mishap. "Coming from where I come from, being the person that I am, no one will ever speak on it because we got a lot of people in high power make humanistic mistakes, and I can honestly say that I made a humanistic mistake," he said. "When Caesar Lorenzo Newton was born, I then stopped caring because I only could be the best person that I could be."

Newton previously spoke about why he opted not to marry his ex in a chat with influencer Brittany Renner. Per The Jasmine Brand, he said, "That person that I was while we were having children together, I couldn't be the best husband. I wasn't prepared to be a husband then…I was on a temptation island. A football player, young, 'no' is not even in my vocabulary, he explained. She was around me through a lot of success, a lot of downfalls, and I respect her for that to this day, but it never led to the ultimate commitment, and that is a ring."

Newton has made headlines recently for his stance on women and relationships. In April, he spoke of the difference between a "bad b—h" and a woman, from his point of view.

"Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of 'I'm a boss b—, Imma this, Imma that.' No baby! But you can't cook. You don't know when to be quiet! You don't know how to allow a man to lead," he explained, per Sporting News.