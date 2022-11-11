Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football

Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"[Newton] plans on continuing to add to the community and not demolish the building," Reeves told Urbanize Atlanta. "He believes in the history in the building." Urbanize Atlanta says that Agape has purchased multiple residential properties in the Atlanta area in recent years. Earlier this year, Newton and his brother C.J. opened the restaurant Smokey Stallion in Atlanta. They also own and operate Fellaship.ATL which is a cigar bar and restaurant.

It looks like Newton is staying busy despite not being on an NFL roster. Last year, the 33-year-old signed with the Panthers after spending the 2020 season with the Patriots. He played in eight games last season and threw for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers and was named MVP in 2015, which is also the same year he led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance.

Earlier this year, Newton appeared on The Pivot Podcast and looked back at his challenging 2021 season. "At what point did you think you was going to be successful? The next week, I started. That's still under 10 days of you being on the team. And you're still trying to learn the offense," Newton said, per Fox News. "So before I sit up here and allow the narrative to be made that Cam ain't got it no more, Cam is taking full responsibility and saying Cam put himself in a f—ed up situation, which then had a ricochet effect to how people think of me."

Along with being named MVP, Newton was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, Offensive Player of the Year in 2015, named to the All-Pro First Team in 2015 and selected to the Pro Bowl three times.