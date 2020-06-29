'Madden NFL 21': First Look at Cam Newton as a Patriot Revealed

✖

Sunday evening, the New England Patriots shook up the NFL by adding former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to the roster. The fans responded with excitement and created anticipation for the upcoming "Madden 21" video game. The game doesn't release until Aug. 25, but EA Sports already released the first look at Newton in his new uniform.

Monday afternoon, the video game developer posted a video showing the digital Newton as a member of the Patriots. The video didn't show Newton in action as he ran over a defender or threw a long touchdown pass to Julian Edelman. Instead, it focused on Newton's signature move. He walked toward the camera and pretended to rip open his jersey to reveal the Superman logo underneath.

"Not gonna lie pats have scheme and a mobile quarterback im willing to say cam has his best year this year if starter," one Twitter user commented. The majority focused on the graphics and whether or not EA Sports made any improvements over the past year, but a few thought about the upcoming NFL season. They expressed the opinion that Newton will shine under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Newton missed the majority of the 2019 season with a Lisfranc injury while backup Kyle Allen started for the Panthers. The team released Newton following the season and created questions about his next start and whether or not he would showcase a return to MVP form in 2020.

Many fans and analysts pointed out the Patriots as the perfect destination for Newton considering Tom Brady's departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bill Belichick still had second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer on the roster, but the outsiders believed the duo couldn't replicate Brady's success. They expressed the opinion that Newton would be a far better option.

Newton spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and became the most successful quarterback in team history. He left as the all-time leader in passing yards (29,041), passing touchdowns (182), pass attempts (3,980), pass completions (2,371), 300-yard passing games (19), rushing touchdowns (58) and wins by a quarterback (68). He also led the way to a 15-1 season in 2015, as well as an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Newton has struggled with injuries in the years since but fans have expressed optimism about his future prospects. They expect that he will find success in New England early and often. The season is still months away, but the fans will soon be able to unleash Newton on "Madden" opponents around the world.