Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Shows off New Tattoo After Winning Super Bowl

Bruce Arians is a man of his word. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach went to Twitter to show off his new tattoo which pays tribute to his team winning the Super Bowl back in February. The tattoo features the Super Bowl LV logo with the Lombardi trophy, the Buccaneers logo and the final score of 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I followed up on my bet, and I'm really, really happy with it too," Arians said of the new ink. as reported by ESPN. Arians made a bet with Rick Christophel, Buccaneers tight ends coach, back in August. His son, Jake Arians told ESPN that his family knew about the tattoo and loves it.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

"I think it's awesome. Forty-plus years of blood, sweat, tears and passion went into that," Jake Arians said. "People get tattoos with far less meaning or importance every day. For this to be his first is pretty badass." This is the first Super Bowl win for Bruce Arians as a head coach and third overall. When he was an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arians helped the team win two Super Bowls.

With the win, Arians could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Along with being a Super Bowl champion, Arians has been named AP NFL Coach of the Year twice (2012 and 2014). Before becoming the head coach of the Buccaneers in 2019, Arians was head of the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff from 2013-2017. During that span, the 68-year-old coach won 49 games and led the Cardinals to an NFC Championship game appearance in 2015. He was also the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 won nine of his 12 regular-season games.

"I think I'd a been smoking something illegal to really imagine this," Arians told reporters after winning the Super Bowl. "I just can't thank Jason [Licht] enough and the Glazer family for giving me this opportunity and my coaching staff. I mean they are outstanding. I don't do anything, man, they do it all and we have great, great players. And again, Jason gets all the credit for the roster and I just try to get out of the way and not screw it up."