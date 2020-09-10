Bubba Wallace Not Returning to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021

Bubba Wallace just made a surprising move for the 2021 NASCAR season. The 26-year old NASCAR driver went to social media to announce he's leaving Richard Petty Motorsports and will no longer drive its No. 43 car. He didn't reveal the reason but thanked the team for the opportunity to start his Cup Series career.

"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing by the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43," Wallace wrote. "Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to star my Cup Series career. I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We've got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note." This story is developing.