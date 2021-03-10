Bubba Wallace: 23XI Racing Unveils McDonald's Paint Scheme Ahead of Phoenix Race

✖

23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, teased a new paint scheme on Tuesday while sparking excitement among NASCAR fans. Wednesday afternoon, the team showed off the McDonald's-inspired design. Bubba Wallace will now take part in the InstaCart 500 at Phoenix while making fans crave a Big Mac.

The scheme sticks with the red, white, and black colors that have primarily taken over the No. 23 Toyota Camry during the 2021 season. However, the iconic arches cover the rear fenders while another sits on the trunk area. Wallace's other sponsors — DoorDash, Dr. Pepper, and Root Insurance among others — still take up some real estate on the vehicle, primarily sitting in the white areas for added visibility.

The render on Twitter did not provide a full view of the No. 23, but the 23XI Racing team posted other images on its Instagram Stories. The team revealed that there is an arch on the hood. There are also several yellow stripes on the roof that resemble french fries.

"Ayyy... That's sick. I wanna see [Bubba Wallace] racing jacket that goes with it!! Gonna be awesome!" one fan commented on social media. Several others weighed in and echoed this sentiment. They proclaimed that they wanted to see the No. 23 Toyota Camry find success while they enjoyed the race and consumed a McFlurry.

Heading into the Phoenix race, Wallace will have to make up some ground in the 23XI Racing Toyota Camry. The team has dealt with struggles during the first four races of the season and will start near the rear of the field due to NASCAR's formula. He will head out onto the track in the 25th position while lining up next to rookie Chase Briscoe.

Wrapped up and ready for a date in the desert. Watch as @dennyhamlin's all-new No. 11 @Offerpad Camry comes to life. Don't know who Offerpad is? Visit https://t.co/seHrRwR2Ig to learn the easy way to purchase or sell a home. pic.twitter.com/CQGXj7LMh3 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 10, 2021

Wallace will not be the only driver showing off a new paint scheme during Sunday's race. Several others will do so while highlighting other partners. Hamlin, in particular, will head to Phoenix with the No. 11 Offerpad Toyota Camry that features an orange and teal color scheme instead of the FedEx purple and orange.

The InstaCart 500 takes place on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. The race will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET and will feature Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Clint Bowyer in the booth. Prior to the green flag waving, actor Jason Biggs will serve as grand marshal and will tell drivers to start their engines.