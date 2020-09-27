Browns vs. Football Team Makes History With Female Coaches and Referee, and Fans Are Fired Up

Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team faced off in a battle of NFC and AFC teams. This game marked an important moment in history, considering that it was the first to feature a female coach on each sideline, as well as a female referee. Jennifer King is a full-year intern with Washington, Callie Brownson is the Brown's chief of staff and Sarah Thomas is an NFL official.

With kickoff on Sunday, the fans began expressing excitement about the historic matchup on the field. Granted, the actual game became less important; the fans just wanted to talk about King, Brownson and Thomas. They proclaimed that this was a critical moment in history and that it provided a glimpse into the future. Many fans said that they expect to see more female coaches and referees in the coming years.