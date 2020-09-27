Browns vs. Football Team Makes History With Female Coaches and Referee, and Fans Are Fired Up
Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team faced off in a battle of NFC and AFC teams. This game marked an important moment in history, considering that it was the first to feature a female coach on each sideline, as well as a female referee. Jennifer King is a full-year intern with Washington, Callie Brownson is the Brown's chief of staff and Sarah Thomas is an NFL official.
With kickoff on Sunday, the fans began expressing excitement about the historic matchup on the field. Granted, the actual game became less important; the fans just wanted to talk about King, Brownson and Thomas. They proclaimed that this was a critical moment in history and that it provided a glimpse into the future. Many fans said that they expect to see more female coaches and referees in the coming years.
The future is female! Women on both sidelines at @Browns game as well as on Ref staff, first time in NFL history. So proud it's happening in Cleveland! #GoBrowns pic.twitter.com/4pC5QbFg7R— Lindsay Toghill (@ltoghill) September 27, 2020
This is amazing!! When I was little I wanted to be a ref (I thought that too many of them had something against the browns) but everything I saw, heard, and was told said that it was only for old men— Alicia Kaffen (@AliciaH_K01) September 27, 2020
Cleveland is apart of history let’s go— Cam Hart(Dawg4Life)and 99 others (@camfromthe216) September 27, 2020
This is AWESOME! 👏 🧡 🏈 💪— 𝕤𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕙 🪐 (@tapchoke) September 27, 2020
Equality = W— 𝕁 ℂ𝕝𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕕 (@King0fCleveland) September 27, 2020
That is so awesome, this picture should go in the Hall of Fame.... #Realspill💯— Louie Tee Network (@LouieTeeNetwork) September 27, 2020
Love it!! Way to go Ladies. pic.twitter.com/JIMRrXhvE2— Kimberly Stoks (@KimberlyStoks) September 27, 2020
Been a fb fan since I was 4. I’m nearly 40. I am so thankful for you three women. I dreamed of being you growing up.— Cecelia English (@kafececelia) September 27, 2020
Awesome! We need more of this! #Browns— Erica ⚾️🏈🏀🏒 (@CLESportsFan) September 27, 2020
STUNNING AND BRAVE— Freeborn (@1Freeborn1) September 27, 2020
History made. Pinch us. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qNygNRFkSI— Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) September 27, 2020
