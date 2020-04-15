Browns Fans Unimpressed With New Uniforms Following Unveiling

The Cleveland Browns became the latest team to unveil new uniforms on Wednesday. The franchise released the upcoming designs for the 2020 season and referenced the 1964 championship season. There are four designs in total, including one all-white look and one featuring brown pants and brown jerseys.

The Browns also went with a more simple list of combinations. The 2015 unveiling featured nine different combinations that could be used on a weekly basis. Now there are only four. The Color Rush look, which the team wore while winning its first game in 635 days, will still be used in 2020 but will no longer have stripes. The team also confirmed that “1946” will be stitched in the collar of every jersey to honor the year the franchise was founded.

According to ESPN, the team will be donating net proceeds off jersey sales to “Hats Off to Our Heroes.” This fund focuses on aiding health care professionals, first responders and educational professionals that have been fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. Each Baker Mayfield or Myles Garrett uniform purchased will directly provide support for the medical professionals.

Following this unveiling, the members of the fanbase weighed in with their opinions. There were some that absolutely adored the new look, but they appeared to be in the vocal minority on Wednesday morning. Many more fans seemed confused after the unveiling. They liked the new look, but they had to keep going back to look at the older versions. Several proclaimed that the new uniforms were identical to the old style.

Differences

The old uniforms vs the new ones pic.twitter.com/asJTW06qQw — Collin Justin (@CollinJustin1) April 15, 2020

Several fans made a point on Wednesday to declare that no changes had been made. They looked at the old uniforms and then examined the new versions. There were some differences, but the vast majority on Twitter didn’t believe that enough changes had been made. This led to various memes about the Browns and how they just repeat history.

Record

Going to be looking clean af while going 6-11 — Rosa Parks’s Burner Account (@Rosasburner) April 15, 2020

Whether or not these uniforms harkened back to the 1964 championship season didn’t matter to some NFL fans. They felt that simply changing the look of the team would not change the winning record. The issues still remain on both offense and defense, which meant that several Twitter users were simply predicting more losing seasons.

Sweatpants

They also got rid of the logo on the pants that made it look like they were sweat pants you can get from Victoria’s secret — Travis Huber (@huber_travis) April 15, 2020

Sometimes, the little details become very important in uniform designs. Some members of the fanbase focused on large details such as the colors of the numbers. Others looked at whether or not stripes are on the shoulders. However, there were some fans that focused on more granular details on the pants.

Old is New

You spelled old wrong. — Rob Ostrom (@RobOstrom) April 15, 2020

Several fans said that the uniforms were unchanged while others felt that the Browns had made serious progress toward looking respectable. Some fans, however, thought about the history of the team and the changes that were made for 2020. There has been an emphasis placed on the 1964 championship season, which is directly reflected in the new uniforms. Not all of the fans are on-board with this design choice.

History Repeated

Between them and the Bucs, I don’t think I can handle more uniform non-change hype — Covid Inoculum (@falcon_toby) April 15, 2020

The Cleveland Browns made a point to mention the 1964 championship season while discussing the new uniforms. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also did something similar when they unveiled their new looks. Both franchises are hoping for success in the 2020 season and are using old looks as inspiration. Apparently, some fans are not happy with this mindset.

Confusion

They look the same ?pic.twitter.com/VpEYc5zVYR — EDP445 Burner (@EDPBurnerClips) April 15, 2020

Which uniforms are new? Are the ones with orange numbers the 2020 iteration, or are those the ones that debuted in 2015? There were several fans of the team that honestly had no idea which uniform was correct. Although there were a few that made some of these comments while having fun at the team’s expense.

Much Better

miles better than this monstrosity pic.twitter.com/derEHTTqGx — WizKay (@WizKayTV) April 15, 2020

While there were some NFL fans that were completely unimpressed with the changes or lack thereof, some actually rejoiced. They were happy to see the Browns removing some of the stripes and the shadows behind the numbers. These 2020 uniforms were much cleaner, and the fans expressed gratitude about the changes. Although these opinions were fewer in number.