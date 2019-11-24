Browns Fans Smash Mason Rudolph Pinata in Wake of Myles Garrett Incident, and Onlookers Are Horrified

With a 4-6 record, the Cleveland Browns face a favorable schedule and could be set up for a late run to the playoffs. However, they will be doing so without the services of defender Myles Garrett following his indefinite suspension. He was put on the shelf for the foreseeable future after ripping the helmet off of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mason Rudolph and hitting him over the head with it.

As it turns out, the Browns fans are less-than-pleased about Garrett’s suspension, as well as the fact that Rudolph was only given a $50,000 fine for his role in the altercation. They wanted him suspended as well and have chosen to react to this by creating a Rudolph pinata.

As video captured by Cleveland.com showed, Browns fans were in the parking lot prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins, attempting to break the Rudolph pinata. Instead of using a bat, however, they were opting to strike the quarterback avatar with a Steelers helmet.

As expected, reactions were certainly split after footage of this pinata surfaced on social media. Many were disgusted at this act while others simply found it entertaining.

This is why Cleveland will remain the joke of the NFL. Classless fans for a classless organization — ATLNiner (@shickey80) November 24, 2019

Seeing the Cleveland Browns fans trying to beat a Rudolph pinata with a Steelers helmet was a moment that could only be considered embarrassing by many outsiders. Whether or not these other fans like the Steelers didn’t matter; they just couldn’t believe that the Browns would be making a joke about Garrett hitting Rudolph.

The Browns have developed a certain stigma over the past 20 years, but this was mostly centered around losing seasons and the inability to find a consistent quarterback. Now, however, there are many that believe this has switched to a reputation of no class.

When footage surfaced of the Rudolph pinata, the overwhelming response was anger and disgust. However, there were many others that found this parking lot activity very entertaining.

While these football fans on social media didn’t actually reveal why they found the pinata entertaining, they did voice their support for this surprising start to Sunday’s slate of NFL action. Many supporters of other teams dislike the Steelers, and they simply found this game to be humorous.

When did Cleveland turn into Philadelphia — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) November 24, 2019

Sunday afternoon, one of the primary responses to the Mason Rudolph pinata was that others were calling this fanbase the worst in the NFL. However, there were some other football fans that wanted to take a different approach to that conversation. Is Cleveland’s fanbase truly worse than Philadelphia’s?

Throughout the history of the Eagles, this Philly-based fanbase has developed a reputation as truly terrible. Whether they are throwing snowballs at Santa Claus, punching police horses to celebrate a victory, or starting fights with other fans, this fanbase has been critiqued for its actions.

There were multiple discussions in the comments section about whether or not the Browns fans are classy, but many that root for the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t feel the need to actually add their comments. Instead, they simply dropped a photo to prove a point.

Prior to the New England Patriots defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the only team in the NFL to win six Lombardi Trophies. The Browns, on the other hand, haven’t won a Super Bowl. The Browns did win the NFL Championship three times in the 1950s, but that is irrelevant to Steelers fans.

If you count the swings and misses, it’s the same amount of QBs that have started for the poverty franchise since 2000. — 🆎™️ (@ABB3127) November 24, 2019

While the action of swinging a Steelers helmet at the Rudolph pinata was horrifying to many, others simply found the scenario fascinating. What truly interested them is that the fan didn’t actually connect with the pinata while swinging wildly. This created comparisons for the sheer number of quarterbacks that have started for the Browns since they re-entered the league.

Since the year 2000, the Browns have started 29 different quarterbacks for a multitude of reasons. Some entered the lineup due to injuries while others saw snaps after another player was benched. Interestingly enough, one quarterback on this list, Doug Pederson, is now the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Clevelander and season ticket holder. As creative as this is I don’t love my city being represented this way. Suspend Rudolph but this here, is classless — D.Eagle (@Dave3agle) November 24, 2019

There was certainly an expectation that those that dislike the Browns and their fans would be horrified by this action while the “homers” showed support. However, this theory was put to the test on Sunday. There were actually many Browns fans that were disgusted by this pinata in the parking lot.

For many diehard Browns fans, they understand the frustration after Rudolph was only given a fine for his actions during the altercation. That doesn’t mean that they support beating his avatar with a helmet.

Most exciting thing in Cleveland since they crowned themselves Super Bowl Champs this preseason. Congrats! — Matt McKinney (@MattyMcKinney) November 24, 2019

Was beating the pinata a less-than-classy move or was it innocent fun? The opinions on this matter are certainly split, but there is another viewpoint in this discussion. There are many that believe this is just another reflection on a disappointing season.

Entering the season, the expectation in Cleveland was that the Browns would be running rampant through the NFL with a loaded offense. However, the team struggled mightily in early games and fell to a 2-6