Watch: Brooks Koepka Rolls Eyes at Bryson DeChambeau, Curses During Interview

Brooks Koepka is not a fan of Bryson DeChambeau as he was seen rolling his eyes and cursing while seeing him walking during a post-round interview during the PGA Championship this past weekend. The video was posted on Monday night, and it was from the Golf Channel as Todd Lewis was getting ready to interview Koepka, according to ESPN. As he saw DeChambeau, Koepka rolled his eyes before starting the interview. DeChambeau then walked behind Koepka in the shot, which annoyed Koepka more.

"I didn't putt well, but I don't think any of the guys were going to putt well with this wind," Koepka says before DeChambeau walks behind him per ESPN. "It's very tough. I don't know what the other guys have said, I just found it difficult to read sometimes." Koepka then stops speaking and closes his eyes in frustration when he sees DeChambeau walking by.

The disdain he has for Bryson is the best thing going in golf these days. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1bwMkUx0iy — Ryan (@RJWinfield) May 25, 2021

"Sometimes, um - I lost my train of thought," Koepka admits. "Hearing that bulls—." Golf Channel never aired the interview and have not commented on the leaked video. The rivalry between Koepka and DeChambeu dates back a few years but reached its peak in January when DeChambeau made fun of Koepka's physique. That led to Koepka firing back on Twitter by pointing to his four major championships. This was before DeChambeau won the U.S. Open last year.

“I don’t think his genetics even make him look good,” DeChambeau said at the time. “Did you see the Body Issue? He didn’t have any abs. I have abs.” DeChambeau was alluding to the ESPN Body Issue in which Koepka made an appearance. Koepka then posted a picture of his major championship trophies he has won in his career.

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

In January 2019, Koepka took aim at DeChambeu on a Golf Monthly podcast as he was being critical of his pace of play. “I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” Koepka said. “It’s always between two clubs; there’s a miss short, there’s a miss long. It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you so you can do all your calculations; you should have your numbers."

