Broncos vs. Patriots Rescheduled Due to COVID-19, Sparks Debates on Twitter
The NFL surprised fans on Sunday morning with the news that a game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots would not take place as scheduled. A member of the Patriots tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and forced the organization to shut down the facility while conducting further testing. No further players tested positive, but the league pushed the game to Week 6 while moving a battle between the Broncos and Dolphins to an unknown date and time.
When the fans heard the news, they responded strongly. Some said that the postponement was part of head coach Bill Belichick's "master plan" to get his team back to full health. Others called for the NFL to shut down the season. Another group, on the other hand, made comments about the overall response to coronavirus. They proclaimed that the virus is less of an issue than many make it out to be.
I bet Belichick had a low level employee go stand in a COVID ward for an hour... NE needed this game to be canceled (3 defensive starters and Cam are out...)— George Rownd (@GeorgeRownd) October 11, 2020
A virus so deadly you have to be tested to know you have it.— Bryan (@BryanFromNY) October 11, 2020
So the Patriots have a couple of positives and the league wraps them up in cotton wool. Meanwhile the Titans have over 20 cases and the Bills are going to be forced to play them? Complete joke and double standards by the NFL. Goodell has handled this horribly.— Steven McDade (@mcdade_steven) October 11, 2020
Yeah two teams with major outbreaks...entire season...same thing. Smh.— Ryan Katz (@moshpitmagic) October 11, 2020
If they are worried about health and safety of the players. Tuesday's game should not be played either.— Adam Rigoli (@RigoliRavioli) October 11, 2020
And put Bills players and staff at risk? Why should the Bills receive that punishment— Adam (@Adamsezbo) October 11, 2020
Pats - 3 players test positive— Wesley Ethan Solmon (@WesleySolmon) October 11, 2020
NFL - POSTPONE THE GAME
Titans- 23 players test positive
NFL - Let's not make any rash moves
It takes a number of days for it to show up on a test after you've been exposed. His teammates could test negative now, but still have it, and test positive a few days from now.— 𝘾𝙝𝙪𝙘𝙠 (@Easy_To_Slip) October 11, 2020
Just cancel the season. No one is watching anyway.— Tim in AZ (@_Tim_AZ) October 11, 2020
They need to cancel the season. This is so embarrassing. They continue to endanger more and more players. And Broncos is my team so I am happy for this decision.— Christian ⬜ (@ChrisC0991) October 11, 2020
The Patriots need to knock it off with all the tongue kissing.
TB12 is gone, no need to continue that tradition.— Martin Kendell (@MartinEKendell) October 11, 2020
I understand but y'all need to seriously punish these teams that are having break outs. It's bs.— §møkøpøtåmμ§ (@jakegotbaked) October 11, 2020
Weird how it’s the Patriots and Titans having these problems. Belichick and his former assistant are having all of the issues. You can’t tell me they were following all of the protocols properly. They are always looking or ways to get around the rules— John Boyle (@johnnyb_12) October 11, 2020
100% accurate. Add a few weeks to the schedule because we all know this is going to continue to happen. @NFL is going to be the only professional sport playing in a few weeks. What’s the big deal if it takes a few weeks extra to get this thing done safely?— Gloria is still a terrible song (@Noirblancetor) October 11, 2020