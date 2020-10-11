Broncos vs. Patriots Rescheduled Due to COVID-19, Sparks Debates on Twitter

The NFL surprised fans on Sunday morning with the news that a game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots would not take place as scheduled. A member of the Patriots tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and forced the organization to shut down the facility while conducting further testing. No further players tested positive, but the league pushed the game to Week 6 while moving a battle between the Broncos and Dolphins to an unknown date and time.

When the fans heard the news, they responded strongly. Some said that the postponement was part of head coach Bill Belichick's "master plan" to get his team back to full health. Others called for the NFL to shut down the season. Another group, on the other hand, made comments about the overall response to coronavirus. They proclaimed that the virus is less of an issue than many make it out to be.